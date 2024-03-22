Trump claims to have about $500 million in cash to fight bail for fraud





Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech after leaving the courtroom as he attends his trial at the Manhattan courthouse in a civil fraud case in New York, October 18, 2023.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Donald Trump claimed Friday to have nearly half a billion dollars in cash after his lawyers said he did not have enough money to post bond for his $464 million civil fraud appeal .

The apparent contradiction could be serious: Trump has just days left to secure an appeal bond that would prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from starting to collect the massive judgment.

“Through my hard work, talent and luck, I currently have nearly five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my presidential campaign,” he said. Trump wrote in an all-caps Truth Social article Friday morning.

He also claimed that the judge who handed down the fraud verdict was preventing him from spending his money on his presidential campaign.

It was the first time Trump announced he would spend his own money to fund his presidential campaign. So far, Trump has not contributed financially to his current White House bid. He did not contribute any of his own money to his 2020 campaign, according to NBC News.

Regardless, Trump's assertion in Friday's messages that he has the money to post bail but is saving it to fund his presidential campaign is not what his lawyers made to the judges of the court of appeal who are examining his request for a break. the judgment for fraud.

His lawyers said Monday that it was “impossible” for him to obtain a bond because he does not have the cash to secure one and because no potential insurer will accept Trump's real estate holdings. the place.

James said she would seize Trump's real estate assets if he couldn't pay. His office has already begun preparing to take action in Westchester County, where Trump owns several properties.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has taken the first step toward seizing former President Donald Trump's properties in the state following a historic $454 million judgment. in New York, United States on March 21, 2024.

Lokman Vural Elibol | Anatolia | Getty Images

Trump asked a New York appeals court to stay the judgment without requiring him to post bail for the full amount.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

Trump Organization attorney Alan Garten wrote that the only way Trump and his co-defendants could obtain an appeal bond would be to put up his properties as collateral.

Garten said they asked more than 30 bail bond insurance companies to underwrite the bond, but every one of them said no.

Trump's lawyers argued that even though the Trumps are wealthy, they are in the real estate business and therefore rich in real estate. As a result, they would have to sell or mortgage their real estate in order to secure the deposit, “causing irreparable harm”.

Garten and spokespeople for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on Trump's social media posts.

