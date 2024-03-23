Politics
Danylo Mokryk: Say the word genocide
In the spring of 2022, just after the Russian atrocities in Bucha were revealed, several Western leaders uttered the term genocide. US President Joe Biden, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Colombian President Ivan Duque and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did so in succession, albeit in their own way.
I called it a genocide because it's becoming increasingly clear that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is simply trying to erase even the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting, Biden said in April 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron, however, categorically distanced himself from this cohort, refusing three times publicly to use the term genocide to describe Russian war crimes in Ukraine. In an interview, Macron rejected this term, explaining that Ukrainians and Russians are so-called brother peoples. In another interview, he highlighted the supposed political disadvantages of the term:
States that consider genocide have an obligation under international law to intervene. Is this what people want? I do not think so.
Macron explicitly acknowledged that he did not want to use the term genocide because it would impose certain obligations on him.
Professor William A. Schabas, a genocide expert featured in the Kiev Independents' War Crimes Investigative Units documentary Destroy, in Whole or in Part, rejects claims that Russia's actions in Ukraine constitute genocide, calling statements like Biden's political. Schabas may be right in one sense: the term genocide is often used for political purposes without much attention being paid to the legal definition of the crime of crimes. But Macron's refusal to use this term is even more political.
The so-called downside of the term genocide has a long and varied history, which is well explained in Samantha Powers' book, A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, for example. It is not surprising that some Western politicians and officials not only avoid using the term to describe Russia's atrocities in Ukraine today, but also categorically deny that these atrocities are taking place. This term is often extremely undesirable for politicians because it imposes a certain pressure to act.
This political dimension has absolutely nothing to do with the question of whether genocide is actually taking place in Ukraine or not. However, this often coincides with the popular belief, often politically promoted, that genocide is necessarily the total extermination of a national or ethnic group, for example in the Holocaust, Rwanda and Srebrenica. If the atrocities do not reach this scale, there is no genocide, or so they say.
This understanding is due to ignorance of the true legal definition of genocide as enshrined in the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute, although these doctrines are not without problems.
According to the Genocide Convention, genocide includes acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, including murder, causing serious bodily harm or mental health, deliberately imposing conditions of destruction, imposing measures intended to prevent births and forcibly transferring children to another group.
This definition makes no mention of the number of victims, nor of whether those involved are so-called brother peoples or whether other states are prepared to intervene.
The key to understanding whether or not genocide is occurring is genocidal intent. As Schabas points out in our documentary, if two or three people are killed with the clear and unequivocal intention of destroying the group as such, then genocide has occurred.
On the one hand, everything seems obvious. It is very easy to prove in court that Russia is committing crimes in Ukraine that meet the internationally recognized definition of genocide, including the murder of civilians and the forced deportation of children. Furthermore, while Russia tries to deny that it is deliberately killing Ukrainian civilians, the forced expulsion of children is openly announced at the highest level of command.
On the other hand, actions alone are not enough. It is necessary to unequivocally prove genocidal intent. The intention is on the level of the intangible, it is always something vague, something that can be called into question. Intent is difficult to prove not only in court, but also among public opinion outside Ukraine (I think most Ukrainians no longer doubt Russia's obvious intention to destroy the nation Ukrainian as such).
The blatantly genocidal rhetoric employed by Russian officials and propagandists can be eliminated by labeling it as belligerent hate speech. The massacres committed by the Russian army can simply be attributed to the desire to crush potential resistance. The mass deportation of Ukrainian children can be justified by Russia's desire to resolve its demographic problems. Russia's favorite game with reality is that nothing is so clear and perfect as to conceal genocidal intent.
The reluctance of politicians to give in to pressure, the lack of understanding of the masses and the difficulty of proving genocidal intent combine to create a very convenient terrain for anyone who wants to dismiss this awkward term when talking about the war of Russia against Ukraine.
But even in this context, Ukrainians should continue to speak out and prove that the intention behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine is to destroy the Ukrainian nation, in whole or in part.
This is not, however, about alleviating the suffering of the victims of war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine. Their suffering will neither diminish nor increase because what was done to them has been described as a war crime, a crime against humanity or genocide. And their sense of justice is unlikely to be greatly affected by the characterization of the crime for which a Russian criminal is imprisoned.
Rather, proving genocidal intent is necessary to understand Russia's current war against Ukraine and its preconditions. As Ukrainian academic Dmytro Koval points out in our documentary, the story of this war and the reasons why Ukrainians suffer at the hands of the Russian state cannot be fully told and explained without the term genocide.
If Ukrainians must also achieve this understanding, it is above all others, accustomed to a distorted perception of Ukraine through the prism of Russian historiography or Western prejudices, who must do so. Foreign politicians, officials and ordinary citizens who today reject the word “genocide” when talking about the war in Russia are thus rejecting the key to understanding what is happening in Ukraine. We must continue to offer this key.
Editor's note: The views expressed in the opinion section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.
