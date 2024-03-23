Trump claims he has money to cover New York anti-fraud bail





Donald Trump told New York courts he does not have the cash to pay a $464 million appeal bond he must post following a huge civil fraud fine levied against him by the state last month. The former president appeared to show his hand on Friday, saying on social media that he did indeed have the money and planned to use it for his presidential campaign.

“Through my hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have nearly five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial sum of which I intended to use in my campaign for president,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, accusing New York Judge Arthur Engoron and state Attorney General Letitia James of conspiring to drain his campaign coffers through the appeals process.

“I wanted to take it away from me, and this is where and why [Engoron] THERE CAME A SHOCKING FIGURE WHICH, COUPLED WITH ITS CRAZY DEMAND FOR INTEREST, WAS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000. I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I SHOULD NOT WIN, I DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW NOW, BY A LOT, IN 2024. THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA! Trump was angry.

Last month, Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in damages to the state of New York and banned from “serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years,” after being sentenced. found responsible for defrauding investors and the State by manipulating the value of his real estate for years. The court requested bail of $464 million, or about 130 percent of the amount owed.

For weeks, Trump's lawyers have argued that the former president has no money on hand and would likely have to sell assets to raise the funds. “Despite our market research, we were unable to obtain a bond for the judgment amount,” Trump's lawyers wrote Monday, adding that the former president had been rejected by 30 underwriters. Editor's Choice

Last month, his lawyers told the court that “absent a suspension of the conditions set forth herein, the properties would likely have to be sold to raise capital in urgent circumstances, and there would be no way to reclaim sold properties after a successful transaction. appeal and no way to recover the resulting financial losses.

Trump himself wrote on Truth Social earlier this week that to raise the money he would be “forced to mortgage or sell large assets, perhaps at fire sale prices, and if and when I win the call, they would disappear.” »

The former president also used the threat of the state seizing his properties to settle his debt and raise money for his campaign. On Wednesday, his campaign sent a text message calling on his fans to help him keep New York state “FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” ! ” Tendency

James, who has already made clear that the state would not hesitate to strip Trump of his assets, may already be laying the groundwork to do so. On Thursday, the state entered Trump's judgment in Westchester County, home of the Westchester Trump National Golf Club, and near three other golf courses he owns in New York and New Jersey.

The former president's affinity for posting his every thought online will – once again – raise questions in New York about his honesty about his finances.

