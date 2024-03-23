Democracies must keep their cool against dictators

My fellow Briton, Sir Winston Churchill, was particularly famous for his wartime leadership, but today his name is often seen as the source of a pithy quote about political systems. Democracy is the worst form of government, he said, except for all the other forms that have been tried from time to time.

Faith in democracy waxes and wanes, especially in times like today, when dictators such as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping appear strong, dangerous and worryingly effective. Yet it is vital that, like Churchill, we keep our cool.

One of the main reasons why people living in democracies often suffer from a sort of inferiority complex towards dictatorships is that when power is concentrated in the hands of one man, the taking of decision can seem deceptively easy.

The essence of democracy is the dispersion of power and the use of checks and balances to limit the leeway of leaders to make decisions for themselves. It is therefore obvious that it will be much more difficult, for example, for a democracy to reorganize industry to serve war aims, or even to build railways and airports.

This is also why would-be dictators like Donald Trump in the United States prefer to meet with dictators like Putin or North Korean President Kim Jong-un rather than their fellow Democratic leaders: they sit with what they consider as the closest political equivalent to a business billionaire. , someone who can make their own decisions and get things done. Yet this apparent decision-making capacity can be both dangerous and illusory.

The danger is perhaps obvious: Putin's ability to decide to invade his neighbor, Ukraine, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths, is ample proof of this. Putin's decision also shows how dictatorship can become more dangerous over time if the concentration of power in the hands of one person increases through the elimination of enemies and the ability to surround himself only with loyalists. and courtiers.

Psychologists argue that holding absolute power for a long period produces changes in the brains of dictators, making them even more selfish and increasingly blind to risk as they become convinced of their own importance and their brilliant judgment.

Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgond. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Prince de Talleyrand, a 19th-century French diplomat and another great European statesman, is often cited for a statement that could perfectly describe Putin's decision to invade Ukraine: It is worse than a crime; it is a mistake.

In other words, dictators are blinded by their own power and make terrible mistakes. It is all of us, that is, currently, mainly all those who fight and die in Ukraine, who suffer from these mistakes.

The most important reason to worry about Chinese President Xi is that, now that he has removed the Chinese Communist Party's limits on term limits for presidents and has managed to surround himself with loyalists, he could he too become so convinced of his own rightness. that he made a huge mistake in his case, by attempting to invade Taiwan and thus causing World War III.

This is why measures such as Japan's defense buildup and President Joe Biden's clear statements that America would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan are so important. If we want to deter a selfish dictator like President Xi from making a huge and devastating mistake, the only effective way to do so will be to demonstrate strength and political will in a very open way. Discreet diplomacy will not be enough. Wishful thinking is not a wise strategy.

But this is also when people living in democracies can doubt themselves and become pessimistic. Demonstrations of force and political will are much easier for dictators than for democracies.

Furthermore, the regularity of elections and changes of government means that political will displayed today does not guarantee that the next government will act in the same way. No one looking ahead to November's US presidential election can ignore this fundamental lack of predictability and inherent sense of discontinuity.

This knowledge of our own democratic discontinuities can, however, lead us to overestimate the strength and resilience of dictatorships.

In Japan, the United States and Great Britain, opinion polls and independent media reveal to us every day to what extent the popularity of our governments has fallen and to what extent their potential successors are openly fighting for weaken and take their place.

In a dictatorship like Russia or China, these signals are actually turned off. President Putin won his presidential election this month because all of his potential rivals are either dead, in prison or banned.

This gives the impression that a regime like Putin or Xi is invulnerable. We cannot detect any signs of opposition or weakness because these signs have been suppressed. In the absence of alternative information, many therefore assume that these dictators will remain in power forever.

Pessimists conclude that whatever the cost to Russia of Putin's mistake in invading Ukraine, his highly concentrated power and large force of personal bodyguards must mean that he will be able to survive the Ukraine and its Western supporters.

Similarly, it was striking this month at China's National People's Congress that Premier Li Qiang, who is nominally the country's second most powerful leader after President Xi, canceled the traditional press conference and therefore did not answer any questions. There are no signs of criticism of President Xi, despite a stagnant economy and high youth unemployment.

However, even if dictatorships sometimes last a long time, we must always ask ourselves whether this apparent invulnerability is not an illusion.

Putin seems invulnerable today, but last summer his former military ally, Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged a dramatic, if brief, mutiny after which Putin's only way to deal with him was to have him killed.

It is also often forgotten that last year, China saw surprising leaks of party leaders' criticism of President Xi's economic failures. These criticisms have since been removed, but the fact that they became known tells us that his control is not as absolute as it seems.

Our democracies are designed to have regular changes in leaders and ruling parties, which can make them unstable. Yet as long as the constitutional system is maintained, these changes are actually smooth and are in themselves displays of force. This is why the attempted insurrection by Trump supporters in January 2021 was so outrageous and disturbing: the attack on the Capitol was an attack on the constitutional system itself.

Dictatorships are more fragile than they seem: there is no advance warning of collapse or coup, but when they occur, they can be violent and shocking. Democracies, on the other hand, are stronger than they appear: by promoting change, they control both what Talleyrand calls crimes and devastating errors. We must keep our cool, harness this strength and continue to prove that Churchill was right.

Former editor-in-chief of The Economist, Bill Emmott is currently president of Japanese Society of the United KingdomTHE International Institute for Strategic Studies and the Institute of International Trade.

This article was originally published by the Mainichi Shimbun. It is republished here with kind permission.