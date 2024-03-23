Who could be Donald Trump's vice presidential pick?





While Donald Trump's nomination to the Republican National Committee (RNC) is almost formally assured, all eyes are on who the former president will choose as his running mate in his race for the White House.

Already, rumors are swirling about Mr. Trump's short list of potential options, almost all of which are people who have supported Mr. Trump and denounced the results of the 2020 election, despite ample evidence that they have not been stolen.

It's unclear when Mr. Trump will announce his decision, but he revealed Mike Pence as his running mate in July 2016, before his annual RNC convention.

Here are the potential options:

Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

(AFP via Getty Images)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem became a close Trump ally and popular conservative after securing a second term in a landslide victory in the 2022 midterms.

The South Dakota governor is a staunch supporter of gun rights, defending the National Rifle Association and supporting anti-abortion legislation. Her long hair and freshly bleached smile also reflect a similar look in other notable conservative women.

Mr. Trump brought Ms. Noem to parts of his campaign trail in Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota and trumpeted his support.

Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik

(Getty Images)

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is a fiercely loyal Trump ally who is slowly becoming a notable ultra-conservative in Congress.

Ms. Stefanik was among those who voted against certifying the 2020 election results, spread false claims of voter fraud, defended the Jan. 6 rioters and pushed for legislation that would disbar Mr. Trump's impeachments.

More recently, she rose to fame criticizing the leadership of three universities for their handling of anti-Semitism on campus.

Although she is the third-ranking Republican in the House, Mr. Trump reportedly said behind closed doors that he did not trust her.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott

(Getty Images)

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is a well-liked traditional conservative who has proven a knack for raising money that could be useful to Mr. Trump.

Although Mr. Scott launched his own presidential campaign this year, as soon as he withdrew his name from the race, he quickly joined Mr. Trump in giving him a key endorsement ahead of the South Carolina primary.

On top of that, he is the only black Republican in the Senate, appeals to the conservative evangelical vote and has pushed for a 15-week federal ban on abortion.

However, Mr. Scott is not Trump's staunchest ally on the list of potential choices and he notably did not perform well in national polls during his campaign.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

(Getty Images)

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is a recent addition to the former president's long list of potential running mates.

Mr. Rubio's name carries some weight within the Republican Party because he is an experienced politician. He was a member of the Florida State Legislature before becoming a senator in 2010 and had a failed presidential campaign in 2016.

He's Cuban-American, a gun rights advocate, a supporter of stronger border policies, and pro-Israel, all relevant issues.

J.D. Vance

JD Vance

(Getty Images)

Ohio Senator JD Vance has been an outspoken critic of Mr Trump but has become a staunch loyalist, making him a potential challenger to the former president.

During the 2022 midterm elections, Mr. Trump presented Mr. Vance with one of his coveted endorsements, which may have helped secure his victory.

Since then, he has repeated Mr Trump's false claims of election fraud and defended the former president against criticism.

Mr. Vance notably used extremely anti-immigration rhetoric to address the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, a hot-button issue that Mr. Trump has capitalized on to attract conservative voters.

Ben Carson

Ben Carson

(Getty Images)

Ben Carson is a retired neurosurgeon and former cabinet member in the Trump administration who is also one of the most prominent black conservatives.

Mr. Carson worked with Mr. Trump as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, where he was accused of spending too much money redecorating his office and making transphobic remarks, which he denied.

He endorsed Mr. Trump for the 2024 presidency.

Lake Kari

Kari Lake

(Getty Images)

Kari Lake, an unsuccessful candidate for governor of Arizona and a former television news anchor, is one of Mr. Trump's most ardent defenders.

She spread false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and took a leaf out of Mr. Trump's book by baselessly claiming that voter fraud contributed to his loss as governor in 2022. She lost several cases in that suit and is now considering a run for senator from Arizona.

Although she is loyal to Mr. Trump, Ms. Lake sows discord within the Republican Party.

Byron Donalds

Byron Donalds

(Reuters)

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds could be a potential contender for Mr. Trump's vice presidential pick as a rising star in the Republican Party.

He is a Trump ally, gun rights advocate, anti-abortion and has said he would not vote to certify the election results if he believed state officials were violating the law.

Mr. Donalds made headlines last year when he unsuccessfully entered the race for House speaker.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

(Getty Images)

Political baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising star in the Republican Party as a former White House press secretary and current governor of Arkansas.

As governor, she tackled woke issues through laws such as barring transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice, banning certain gender-neutral terms, and erecting a monument for aborted fetuses near the state Capitol.

Although she could be a potential choice, she recently found herself in the middle of a scandal involving a $19,000 music stand.

