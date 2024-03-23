Israeli foreign minister summons Turkish official for 'serious reprimand' after Erdoans Netanyahu remarks





Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted that he had asked ministry officials to summon Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's recent remarks, which included an attack verbal attack against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I educated @IsraelMFA responsible for summoning Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following @RTErdoganattacks the Prime Minister @netanyahu and his threats to send Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah and send a clear message to Erdogan: You who support him – Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 22, 2024 “I have asked @IsraelMFA officials to summon Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following @RTErdogans' attack on Prime Minister @netanyahu and his threats to send Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah, Katz tweeted. Erdoan, who has long presented himself in the Muslim world as a champion of Palestinian rights and a staunch critic of Israel, has repeatedly accused Israel of being a terrorist state and of committing genocide in Gaza because ongoing Israeli attacks against the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. However, trade between Israel and Turkey shows no signs of slowing, despite Erdoan's comparisons between Netanyahu and Hitler and praise of Hamas as a freedom fighter. What Katz is referring to are Erdoan's recent remarks: “We entrust the person known as Netanyahu to our Lord in the glorious name of Qahhar. [The Vanquisher, The Subduer, one of the names of God in Islam]. May our Lord destroy and annihilate him. Kantz said he had asked his subordinates to convey a clear message to Erdogan. You who support the burning of babies, murderers, rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, are the last one who can talk about God. There is no God who listens to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends in Hamas. Shut up and shame on you! Kantz tweeted. Israel began bombing Gaza following an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on October 7, which left some 1,200 Israelis dead. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has reached nearly 32,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

