Reactions from around the world following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis WSOC TV





Leaders, family members and others around the world shared their best wishes to Princess Kate after she shared her cancer diagnosis on Friday. >> Read more trending news The Princess of Wales announced on Friday that she was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. Catherine did not specify what form of cancer she had been diagnosed with. You are brave and we love you. ~Jill, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden written on Xformerly known as Twitteraccording to CNN. Your Highness, in this difficult period that you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery. Your strength and resilience inspire us all, French President Emmanuel Macron said on x. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his wishes for a full and speedy recovery, the Xaccording to The Guardian. My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children and all the Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on x. Kate's brother James Middleton shared a photo of them as children on Instagram, The Guardian reported. Over the years we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will also climb this one with you, James Middleton said. Other family members who released statements after Kate's announcement included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as King Charles III. We wish health and healing to Kate and her family, and hope they can do so privately and peacefully, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement obtained by CNN. King Charles III issued a statement earlier at Buckingham Palace saying he was so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did, the statement said, according to The Associated Press. Photos: Kate Middleton through the years Kate Middleton at 5 years old. (Middleton Family/Clarence House/Getty Images) King Charles III and other royal family news Cox Media Group 2024

