Trump says he has nearly $500 million in cash but doesn't want to use it to pay New York judgment





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump claimed Friday to have nearly half a billion dollars in cash, but said he would rather spend the money on his presidential campaign than on the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him in New York.

The former president has been trying to get a court to exempt him from having to provide financial guarantees showing he is getting what he paid for while he appeals the stunning verdict. He provided no documentation for his cash claim, and Trump's lawyers suggested it was not possible to tie up so much money on bail while keeping his businesses operating and meeting strict standards. other obligations.

In February, a judge found that Trump repeatedly lied about his wealth in financial statements given to banks and others to secure loans and make deals. The judge ordered him to forfeit profits from some real estate deals and money he saved by getting lower interest rates on loans. Trump denies trying to deceive anyone.

As recently as Thursday, Trump's lawyers reiterated in court that they were having difficulty obtaining a bond covering the judgment because underwriters insisted on cash, stocks or other liquid assets instead of real estate. as a guarantee. More than 30 bail bond companies rejected their requests, they said.

Trump's lawyers asked the state's intermediate appeals court to overturn an earlier ruling requiring him to post bail covering the full amount in order to stay the execution. New York Attorney General Letitia James fought Trump's request, urging the appeals court to demand the full amount to ensure the state can easily access the money if the verdict is upheld.

To get bail, Trump's lawyers said he would likely have to pay 120% of the judgment, or more than $557 million. The court of appeal has not yet ruled.

In a post Friday on his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested he had enough money to at least cover the entire judgment, but didn't think he should have to spend it that way.

Thanks to my hard work, talent and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, he wrote in capital letters, adding that he planned to use a substantial sum of it for his presidential campaign.

Trump has never suggested he would contribute to his own 2024 campaign and has been seeking contributions from outside donors since before he left the White House. When he ran in 2016, Trump repeatedly claimed he was self-funding his campaign, even though he relied on donor funds.

I don't need anyone's money, he said in his announcement speech in 2015. I use my own money. I don't use lobbyists or donors. I do not care. I'm really rich.

Ultimately, Trump ended up spending about $66 million of his own cash on loans and contributions for this race, far less than the $100 million he had often promised.

Whether Trump actually has nearly $500 million in cash, as he claims, could be the subject of a future court battle over his assets. James, a Democrat, could begin her efforts to collect the judgment she won against Trump as early as Monday, unless an appeals court intervenes.

James said she was prepared to seek to seize some of Trump's assets, although it was unclear how quickly that might happen. His office declined to comment on his plans.

Last April, Trump said in a deposition in the civil fraud case that he had more than $400 million in cash, but that was before he sold his rights to manage a golf course in New York to casino operator Ballys for $60 million. Prior to that, in his June 30, 2021 financial statements, Trump reported having $293.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and an overall net worth of $4.5 billion.

Trump's substantial personal wealth likely grew further Friday when shareholders of a publicly traded shell company approved a merger deal with his media company, which operates the social networking site Truth Social. Based on Thursday's stock price, Trump's stake in the company could be worth more than $3 billion, although rules could potentially prevent him from selling the newly issued shares for at least six months.

Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

