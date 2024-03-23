Turkey hosts the largest population of refugees in the world. Why is migration not a major issue during municipal elections?

With more than half of the world's population voting in this year's elections, immigration policy has become one of the most controversial and controversial topics. In a context of massive flows of refugees and migration, we are witnessing a rise in right-wing politics on a global scale.

Turkey will hold municipal elections at the end of March and the stakes are high, particularly in Istanbul. However, even if Turkey hosts THE the largest number of refugees In the world, migration policy is not a decisive issue on the agenda. This is a remarkable turnaround, given the role refugees played in the country's most recent elections.

The migration debate in Turkey is relatively new compared to other countries, but it appears to be disappearing from public debate after reaching a breaking point in the 2023 elections. Turkish voters are paralyzed by the economic crisis. And with the government maintaining tight control over migration, voters do not see how the major parties could change the status quo in the near future.

As the second round of the 2023 presidential election approaches, the nearly 4 million refugees in Türkiye became a central element of the campaign and the target of passionate rhetoric. Ahead of the runoff, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the People's Republic Party (CHP), pledged to repatriate millions of refugees, accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to exchange citizenship with foreigners in exchange for votes.

After Erdogan's re-election, Syrians were seen cheering in Istanbul. Taksim square. They hoped he would put an end to their political vilification of them. However, the opposite happened with a slight increase during searches, detentions and deportations. This fear has driven thousands of people to try to seek asylum in Europe, where the number of asylum applications is now similar to that of the 2015 migrant crisis.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate for mayor of Istanbul in the March 31 municipal elections began his campaign in Fatih, the constituency with the largest number of Syrians. He reassured voters that refugees would not be there forever. “We have to deal with the problem of [Syrians] …until they return [home],” he said.

Even if migration reforms are still debated during the election campaign, they will serve more as background noise than a central theme of previous campaigns. Istanbul's current mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu of the CHP, surprised Erdogan during the 2019 municipal elections, denouncing his open-door policy that had made the city home to the country's largest population of Syrian refugees. Imamoglu's harsh criticism led to a landslide victory, ending Erodgan's decades-long rule over the city.

Migration remains an important issue in Türkiye. Vote shows that 86 percent of Turks want refugees and immigrants sent home. However, there has been no significant differentiation in refugee policies between the main political blocs. This has led single-minded fringe parties, such as the Zafer Party, to attempt to fill this gap. They opened their municipal campaign by declaring that they would make Istanbul so unbearable for migrants that they beg leave.

Votes will take place on May 28, 2023 in Istanbul.

Although it remains a major issue in voters' minds, any change in Turkey's refugee policy does not constitute an important electoral strategy for a large proportion of them. Voters are simply exhausted by the refugee issue, as Turkey's system for welcoming migrants and refugees defies simple solutions.

Research found a “backlash effect,” in which the success of radical right parties distanced the general population from overtly racist messages. Kilicdaroglu sold his political fortune to the Zafer party, but still lost the 2023 presidential elections. He has since been replaced as head of the CHP. Imamoglu is running as an incumbent president, and he can no longer definitively use the same tactic of singling out failed government policies that made Istanbul a major host of refugees, as he did in 2019, nor become explicitly anti- refugees.

Second, the effect of immigration on elections is minor compared to other issues. The majority of Turks say they are more concerned about the state of the economy, which is hardly surprising when inflation is falling. exploded at almost 70 percent. The country's economic crisis will further influence voting behavior: major political parties have generally adopted a strategic silence on the issue of Syrian refugees. In addition, the evolving geopolitical context, notably the October 7 conflict in Gaza, also makes migration a tertiary issue.

Polls show a tight mayoral race in Istanbul, so any hardline anti-migrant stance from the CHP may risk alienating those on the left, the clergy or the business community. Imamoglu is trying to make the election on his own record as mayor. Yet he raises the issue of refugees when it is politically expedient. Referring to Erdogan's claim in 2019 that he would spend $40 billion on refugees, he said“I will continue to throw in their face the country's economy, education and refugee problem that they are mismanaging.”

Although Turks will continue to be disappointed by the refugees' long-term prospects, there will be no significant changes in migration policy. This issue will also not be at the top of the agenda until President Erdogan leaves office and space is cleared for a more open discussion about his legacy. Meanwhile, the situation will only get worse for the country's refugees, as after more than a decade, most Turks still view the 3.5 million Syrians in Turkey as guests enjoying temporary protection . This will only push migrants further from the margins, as the emergency turns into a protracted crisis.

Joshua Levkowitz researches and writes about migration in the Middle East.

