Donald Trump's social media company set to go public, potentially bringing in $3 billion | US News





Donald Trump's social media company, Truth Social, is set to go public, potentially earning the former US president $3 billion.

This means that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), whose flagship product is the social networking platform, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange.

In a vote Friday, Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a merger deal with Mr. Trump's media business.

The deal values ​​his majority stake in the company at around $3.6bn (£2.8bn).

The windfall could prove vital as Mr Trump grapples with the financial fallout from a series of lawsuits against him, including a $454m (£356m) judgment in a civil fraud case At New York.

Truth Social launched in February 2022, a year after Mr. Trump was kicked off major social media platforms following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He has since been reinstated but has remained loyal to Truth Social as a voice for its messages.

Meanwhile, former Digital World CEO Patrick Orlando and former Trump associates Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss separately filed suit to block the merger.

Image: Mr Trump is running against Joe Biden in a repeat of the 2020 election. Photo: Reuters

They argued that they were entitled to more action for their prior work on the deal and it is unclear when those cases will be resolved.

Even if the deal closes next week, Mr. Trump will not be allowed to sell or borrow against any of his shares because of a “lock-up” clause that prevents company insiders to sell the newly issued shares for six months.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump was fined $454 million after being found guilty of conspiring for years to defraud banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to underwrite loans and enter into agreements.

Image: Photo: Reuters/Sergio Flores

Mr Trump, who secured the Republican nomination for this year's general election, has often claimed to be worth billions of dollars and last year said he had $400m (£317m) in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

That led his lawyers to say he couldn't come up with the bail money to stay the case against him.

But the deal will provide a much-needed cash injection for TMTG of $300m (£238m).

Read more on Sky News: US Justice Department sues Apple for 'having an illegal monopoly' White supremacist and fleeing accomplice arrested after prison escape UN rejects US resolution calling for ceasefire immediate fire in Gaza

In the first nine months of trading in 2023, the company lost $10.6 million (£8.4 million), after losing $23.2 million (£18.4 million ) in 2022. It financed itself by borrowing $40.7 million (£32.3 million).

Mr. Trump's previous foray into the stock market did not end well. Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts went public in 1995 and less than 10 years later, in 2004, his casino company had filed for bankruptcy protection and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

