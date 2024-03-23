It is a mistake to believe that China is no different from capitalist countries and economic systems that follow the Western liberal model led by the United States of America. There are still strategic and fundamental differences between the Chinese leadership's approach to governance and the Western capitalist system. China's adoption of a market economy does not necessarily mean its abandonment of socialism, which will ultimately lead – in the Chinese view – to the construction of a fully communist society. Rather, it is about adopting a free market economic system based on capitalist thinking, from China's perspective, through scientific experimentation, to build a free market economy, which will enable it to create wealth national and develop its industries in a globally competitive environment, while attracting capital, expertise and skills from outside China. It is for this reason that China continues to liberalize its economic, financial and banking sectors.

To achieve this, Chinese President Comrade Xi Jinping outlined the future of communist capitalism in China, declaring his principles of economic integration of capitalism and communism, emphasizing adherence to the principle and to the approach of (socialism with Chinese characteristics in the modern era), which is based on the continuation of the approach. His predecessors were leaders of the Communist Party of China, who emphasized continuing and deepening the overall reform process, especially in the economic and administrative sectors, while adopting scientific ideas to achieve technological innovations, while maintaining a sustainable green environment, an open and open environment. a development horizon accessible to all and emphasizing moral and social values. Based on the concepts of (Marxism, Communism and Socialism with Chinese characteristics), with safe coexistence with nature by adopting the concepts of renewable energy, preserving the environment, contributing to global climate security, strengthening security Chinese nationality and charting a common destiny. between the Chinese people and the rest of the people of the world in a global environment free of wars and the strengthening of party discipline among members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Here, Chinese President Xi Jinping shows great interest in studying the reasons for the failure of socialism in the Soviet Union and how to avoid these mistakes in China. President Xi believes, in accordance with his philosophy, that the Soviet Union adhered to a rigid doctrine that it did not try to develop and that the Soviet Communist Party has weakened and lost its vitality at all levels. , ups and downs, in the Soviet state. The Soviet army also lost its ideological orientations in leading its people, unlike the current situation of the Chinese state. Therefore, the end result was the fall of the Soviet Communist Party and the disintegration of the Soviet Union as a great socialist state.

As a result, China learned a lot from the Soviet experience in order to study and understand it as a lesson from history for the Chinese. As a result, Chinese President Comrade Xi Jinping attempted to revitalize the components of his communist state, unlike the situation of the Soviets, with his determination to make (Chinese socialism with Chinese characteristics of the modern era) based on the continuation of the approach of his predecessors among the party leaders, with emphasis on the continuation and deepening of the overall reform process, in a large number of economic, administrative, financial, social and development sectors . We therefore see that after more than 75 years, the Soviet communist experience has collapsed and that the Chinese experience has survived, which since the 1970s hastened to open up economically to become an important economic competitor of the United States of America and capitalist countries. , adhering to Marxist theory and the ideas of its late leader, Mao Zedong.

Here, President Xi Jinping affirms his deep and complete belief in Marxism-Leninism and the ideas of Mao, which lifted China from backwardness, weakness and poverty and led to the rise of modern China. President Xi also asserts that strengthening and strengthening the foundations of socialist society in the future will require a long period of time, but according to the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Communist Party leaders, in his capacity as secretary general of the Communist Party in power in China, he considers that the destiny of Chinese socialism is victory. The end result is that capitalism is heading towards inevitable demise.

It is worth noting here that Karl Marx, the German philosopher who lived in the 19th century, believed that socialism would create a better future that would transcend capitalism. A century after his death, the Chinese Communist Party is applying his theory in practice, albeit with Chinese characteristics, and leading the country from poverty to prosperity. As the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping said: “When China enters the forefront of nations, we will not only have opened a new path for the people of the Third World, but we will also have demonstrated to humanity, and that is most important, that socialism is the only path that excels over capitalism. The 20th century witnessed intense competition between the socialist and capitalist camps, but the fall of the Soviet Union dealt a major blow to the international socialist movement. But China withstood this crisis and entered the new century with a Marxism that applied Chinese characteristics.