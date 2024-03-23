Politics
The future of communist capitalism in China
It is a mistake to believe that China is no different from capitalist countries and economic systems that follow the Western liberal model led by the United States of America. There are still strategic and fundamental differences between the Chinese leadership's approach to governance and the Western capitalist system. China's adoption of a market economy does not necessarily mean its abandonment of socialism, which will ultimately lead – in the Chinese view – to the construction of a fully communist society. Rather, it is about adopting a free market economic system based on capitalist thinking, from China's perspective, through scientific experimentation, to build a free market economy, which will enable it to create wealth national and develop its industries in a globally competitive environment, while attracting capital, expertise and skills from outside China. It is for this reason that China continues to liberalize its economic, financial and banking sectors.
To achieve this, Chinese President Comrade Xi Jinping outlined the future of communist capitalism in China, declaring his principles of economic integration of capitalism and communism, emphasizing adherence to the principle and to the approach of (socialism with Chinese characteristics in the modern era), which is based on the continuation of the approach. His predecessors were leaders of the Communist Party of China, who emphasized continuing and deepening the overall reform process, especially in the economic and administrative sectors, while adopting scientific ideas to achieve technological innovations, while maintaining a sustainable green environment, an open and open environment. a development horizon accessible to all and emphasizing moral and social values. Based on the concepts of (Marxism, Communism and Socialism with Chinese characteristics), with safe coexistence with nature by adopting the concepts of renewable energy, preserving the environment, contributing to global climate security, strengthening security Chinese nationality and charting a common destiny. between the Chinese people and the rest of the people of the world in a global environment free of wars and the strengthening of party discipline among members of the Chinese Communist Party.
Here, Chinese President Xi Jinping shows great interest in studying the reasons for the failure of socialism in the Soviet Union and how to avoid these mistakes in China. President Xi believes, in accordance with his philosophy, that the Soviet Union adhered to a rigid doctrine that it did not try to develop and that the Soviet Communist Party has weakened and lost its vitality at all levels. , ups and downs, in the Soviet state. The Soviet army also lost its ideological orientations in leading its people, unlike the current situation of the Chinese state. Therefore, the end result was the fall of the Soviet Communist Party and the disintegration of the Soviet Union as a great socialist state.
As a result, China learned a lot from the Soviet experience in order to study and understand it as a lesson from history for the Chinese. As a result, Chinese President Comrade Xi Jinping attempted to revitalize the components of his communist state, unlike the situation of the Soviets, with his determination to make (Chinese socialism with Chinese characteristics of the modern era) based on the continuation of the approach of his predecessors among the party leaders, with emphasis on the continuation and deepening of the overall reform process, in a large number of economic, administrative, financial, social and development sectors . We therefore see that after more than 75 years, the Soviet communist experience has collapsed and that the Chinese experience has survived, which since the 1970s hastened to open up economically to become an important economic competitor of the United States of America and capitalist countries. , adhering to Marxist theory and the ideas of its late leader, Mao Zedong.
Here, President Xi Jinping affirms his deep and complete belief in Marxism-Leninism and the ideas of Mao, which lifted China from backwardness, weakness and poverty and led to the rise of modern China. President Xi also asserts that strengthening and strengthening the foundations of socialist society in the future will require a long period of time, but according to the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Communist Party leaders, in his capacity as secretary general of the Communist Party in power in China, he considers that the destiny of Chinese socialism is victory. The end result is that capitalism is heading towards inevitable demise.
It is worth noting here that Karl Marx, the German philosopher who lived in the 19th century, believed that socialism would create a better future that would transcend capitalism. A century after his death, the Chinese Communist Party is applying his theory in practice, albeit with Chinese characteristics, and leading the country from poverty to prosperity. As the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping said: “When China enters the forefront of nations, we will not only have opened a new path for the people of the Third World, but we will also have demonstrated to humanity, and that is most important, that socialism is the only path that excels over capitalism. The 20th century witnessed intense competition between the socialist and capitalist camps, but the fall of the Soviet Union dealt a major blow to the international socialist movement. But China withstood this crisis and entered the new century with a Marxism that applied Chinese characteristics.
|
Sources
2/ https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2024/03/22/the-future-of-communist-capitalism-in-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The future of communist capitalism in China
- Donald Trump's social media company set to go public, potentially bringing in $3 billion | US News
- Turkey hosts the largest population of refugees in the world. Why is migration not a major issue during municipal elections?
- The Harry Potter actor candidly reflects on his time in the franchise
- Boston College advances to Hockey East title game
- Men's tennis falls 4-3 to Samford in wild and exciting SoCon match Friday
- Experts explain how AI is accelerating innovation
- U.S. Rep. Kay Granger to step down from powerful House Appropriations post
- Bhutan bestows its highest civilian honor on PM Modi
- Jennifer H. Cunningham, editor-in-chief
- Re: AppSheet balance – Google Cloud Community
- Here's What Happened at the 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards