4 Statements by Jokowi When Checking Demak Floods, Including Causes





Jakarta – Flooding in the Demak area of ​​Kudus, Central Java (Central Java) is currently in the spotlight. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also opened his voice and said that he had given instructions to PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono to take immediate action. Severe flooding in both areas is believed to have been caused by a breach in an embankment. Jokowi said the broken embankment had been repaired. “Earlier, I asked the Minister of Public Works that the leak has been repaired. Yes, we hope that tonight or tomorrow it will be closed. Indeed, the water is very abundant,” Jokowi said after watching the Indonesia-Vietnam match at the stadium. Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Senayan., Jakarta, Thursday (21/3). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Apart from this, Jokowi also ordered BNPB to deal with the relevant victims. Jokowi confirmed that the government had decided to take care of it. “I think BNPB already went in there, I ordered it. The first time the Ministry of Public Works immediately worked on it for 3 full days,” he said. Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Demak President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the floods in Demak occurred because the intensity of the rains were so extreme that they caused the dikes to break. Jokowi said the closure of the embankment had been carried out. “Yes, this rain is very extreme, because the extreme rain is 150 millimeters, which here is already 238 millimeters. This is very extreme, so the existing embankments do not adjust and the embankments erode and break,” Jokowi said in a press release. statement on the YouTuber of the Presidential Secretariat, Friday (22/3/2024). Weather modification efforts Jokowi said weather modification technology (WMT) had also been implemented to prevent extreme rain. The TMC aims to move rain towards the sea. “And we hope that the two clouds above have also been made by the TMC so that they can be moved to the sea. This will also greatly reduce the rains in Demak Regency and its surrounding areas,” he said. -he declares. Other than that, pumping efforts continue. Jokowi assured that all parties concerned would act to manage the floods. “And the third is also related to the previous one, it increased by 2 meters. Earlier we received information that almost all of them were already half a meter, 50 cm. But no matter what, it still disturbs residents' activities. so the third one will do the pumping later,” he said. Learn more on the following page:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7256940/4-pernyataan-jokowi-saat-cek-banjir-demak-termasuk-soal-penyebab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos