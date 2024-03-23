Heartbreaking Covid inquiry allegations set to overshadow Tory and Labor election campaigns





Heartbreaking evidence of how thousands of elderly and disabled people may have been denied vital care by the NHS at the height of the Covid pandemic is set to be revealed during the general election campaign. I can reveal. Public hearings for the Covid inquiry into healthcare will take place between September and November, likely to coincide with the six-week campaign if, as expected, Rishi Sunak stands in an autumn poll. It is understood that the timetable for Lady Halletts' hearings is fixed and will not be moved regardless of the election date, although it means the Conservative government's record on the NHS during the pandemic will be subject to scrutiny like never before before, at the very moment when voters decide. whether to grant the Conservatives a fifth mandate. The investigation is independent of the government and is not subject to pre-election purdah, which restricts government activity. But the hearings will also boost Labour's credibility on the NHS, as evidence will be presented of how the party's administration in Wales presided over a health disaster, with reports of overcrowded morgues and bodies of loved ones gone as the system struggled to cope. Inquiry insiders said the public hearings would force the country to have a difficult conversation with itself about the NHS and whether the health service, which has been applauded every week by Britons at their door during confinement, could be held in the same esteem as before the arrival of the virus. in 2020. Module 3 of the survey, on the health response to the pandemic, will take place from September 9 to October 10, then will be interrupted for two weeks before resuming on October 28 for a month. This week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt suggested there would be an election in October, while Mr Sunak is also eyeing a date of November 14. Several current and former Conservative ministers are expected to give evidence at the public hearings, including former health secretary Matt Hancock and junior health ministers, as well as leaders from public health and the NHS. Read next Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be recalled, while Mr Sunak, then chancellor, could be asked to give evidence on funding for the NHS, including the Nightingale Hospitals which were supposed to increase care capacity but were barely used. Bereaved families in Wales told the inquest at a preliminary hearing that mortuaries simply did not have the capacity to cope with excess deaths from Covid. Nia Gowman, representing families bereaved by Covid-19 for Judge Cymru, told the hearing: At least four members of the group saw the bodies of loved ones disappear into morgues, which naturally made arrangements after the death and funerals, as well as the grieving process. , even more painful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/harrowing-covid-inquiry-claims-overshadow-tory-labour-election-campaigns-2970728 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos