New photos of Donald Trump's actions on January 6 raise questions





A congressional committee has previously unseen photos of Donald Trump from the day of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to newly released testimony.

The existence of the photos was revealed during testimony before the committee on January 6 by a White House valet. The valet testified on June 10, 2022, and a heavily redacted copy was released Friday.

Kyle Cheney, a reporter for Politico, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the photos could provide key evidence about the former president's oft-discussed activities that day.

“The January 6 Committee obtained official WH photos from January 6 that it did not release but which showed Trump at key moments. These would have more historical value than many things that have been released “It is unclear why they did not do so (perhaps because they would identify non-political personnel),” he wrote.

The transcript shows that a committee member asked the valet about a photo of Trump taken on January 6, 2021, the day Trump supporters stormed the Capitol amid Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election was officially certified.

Donald Trump arrives to vote in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Florida, March 19, 2024. The January 6 Committee has never-before-seen photos of Trump from the day his supporters stormed the Capitol as Joe Biden was confirmed as the winner of the 2020 elections.

A committee member asks, “What is happening in this photo?” Was it after the phone call with the vice president?

The valet replied, “That might have been the case.” [Trump’s] “The jacket is on, so it looks like we're getting ready to go to the speech.”

The valet was then asked: “Do you remember stopping in the outer oval with the president so that he could do something?”

The valet responds: “Usually, that's what he likes to do. He, if there's something like that, he'll quickly watch TV…” The rest of his sentence is redacted.

Many pages of the testimony while other pages are partially redacted.

The employee's testimony offers insight into the Trump presidency. His testimony included comments about Trump's daily habits, his attitude toward various White House employees and his actions on the day of the Capitol riot.

His testimony was part of an 18-month investigation by the Congressional January 6 Committee, which interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses.

The committee's investigation focused on Trump's actions before and during the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, when a group of his supporters attempted to prevent Congress from officially confirming the victory of Joe Biden in 2020.

The committee's report led special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump for election interference, for which the former president was indicted on four counts. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump's lawyer on Friday.

