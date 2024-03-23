Trump's Truth Social is losing money and having poor sales. Still, it could trade for a value of $5 billion.





Former President Donald Trump will soon head a publicly traded company that will trade under the ticker “DJT,” after his initials, and boast a potential valuation of more than $5 billion – a high amount for a company that loses money and has little revenue.

Trump's next career move to head a publicly traded company comes after shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a so-called blank check company, also known as a SPAC, approved a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group on Friday morning. With this green light, DWAC will partner with Trump Media & Technology Group and could soon begin trading under the latter name.

Typically, investors place their money in companies that they believe will provide strong returns for their investment, despite traditional fundamentals such as earnings and revenue growth, dividends and stock appreciation. But Trump Media's core business, Truth Social, is a social media platform that is lagging behind competitors such as Facebook and “X” (formerly Twitter), with low revenue and growing losses, documents show. regulatory.

That hasn't fazed DWAC investors, some of whom appear to be Trump supporters, who are touting the stock on Truth Social. “I hold and I don't sell! I believe in TRUTH and MAGA,” a member of a Truth Social group focused on DWAC action said Friday morning.

Typically, a company with Trump Media & Technology Group's financial profile would struggle to achieve a $5 billion valuation, but the stock doesn't appear to trade on traditional financial metrics such as revenue and earnings, said Kristi Marvin, managing director of Trump Media & Technology Group. director of SPACInsider.com.

“It’s never traded on fundamentals, and I don’t expect that to happen in the future,” Marvin told CBS MoneyWatch. “It’s almost like a barometer for Trump and his electoral outcome.”

The majority of DWAC shareholders are retail investors, meaning they are individual rather than institutional investors, Marvin noted. Essentially, she added, DWAC, as well as its next iteration as Trump Media, is a “retail meme stock.”

Meme stocks and SPACs

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies created to take a private company public without conducting an initial public offering.

In 2021, DWAC announced plans to merge with Trump's media group, sending shares of Digital World soaring more than 800%, sparking comparisons to meme stock companies like GameStop. At that time, SPACs were also attracting considerable attention from small investors after some gained support from celebrities and investors.

Investors who own DWAC stock will receive one share of the new company for each DWAC share they held, according to a regulatory filing.

With approximately 136 million shares outstanding after the merger, the new company could have a valuation of $5.4 billion, based on DWAC's current stock price. Trump, who will serve as chairman of Trump Media & Technology Group, will own about 58% of the company, which would value his stake at about $3.5 billion.

To be sure, there is no guarantee that the newly merged company will continue to trade at the same price as DWAC. Companies can sometimes trade lower in the months following a SPAC merger as some early investors sell their shares, Marvin noted.

“You have a washout of the original shareholders,” she said.

But it's likely that the newly merged company will continue to attract primarily individual investors, as some institutional investors may shy away from the company due to political concerns, among other things, Marvin added.

Risk factors: bankruptcy, failure and prison

Investors in Trump Media & Technology Group are buying stock in a social media startup that reported $3.3 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

But like many other tech startups, Trump Media is losing money, with losses totaling $49 million during the same period last year. Of course, a company's financial difficulties are not necessarily an obstacle to achieving a high public valuation, as we saw in the case of Reddit, a loss-making company, whose IPO this week gave it a market capitalization of $8 billion.

Truth Social had around 5 million active members as of February this year, including mobile users as well as website visitors, according to estimates by research firm Similarweb. Truth Social does not disclose its user numbers.

For comparison, TikTok has 2 billion users and Facebook has 3 billion. However, in the so-called “alt-tech” space, Truth Social is faring better than competitors such as Parler, which just returned to Apple's App Store this week after being offline for more than a year, and Gettr, which had less than 2. million visitors in February.

The question is whether Truth Social can increase its revenue by attracting new advertisers to a platform that critics say is squarely focused on Trump's personality and conservative views. Expanding its user base will be key to its success, according to risk factors listed in a regulatory filing related to the merger.

That's not the only risk to the company, according to the filing. Among others, there is Trump's “death, incarceration or incapacity,” as well as Trump's history with some of his prior businesses, including the 1991 Trump Taj Mahal bankruptcy and the Trump bankruptcy Hotels and Casinos Resorts in 2004, among others. other bankruptcies.

“A number of companies associated with President Trump have filed for bankruptcy,” the filing said. “Nothing can guarantee that [Trump Media & Technology Group] will not go bankrupt either.

—with report from the Associated Press board of directors.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance.

