Manchin speaks in favor of amendment to block administrations' attempt…

To watch President Manchin's speech on the Senate floor, please Click here.

Washington DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, spoke on the Senate floor in support of his amendment that would block the Agency's recently finalized rule Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on tailpipe emissions that could, in effect, force American consumers to buy electric vehicles.

President Manchin's remarks as prepared are below. To watch the President's speech on the Senate floor, please Click here.

Mr. Speaker, I rise in support of Amendment Number 1725, my amendment with Senator Crapo on the Administration's rule on electric vehicle tailpipes.

This administration's electric vehicle policy has been completely captive to activist environmental groups and radical White House advisers.

First, they tried to bribe Americans to buy electric vehicles, and now they're trying to force us all to do so – years before we have a supply chain we can rely on.

It's just not the American way.

Transportation is essential to our economy. The United States has always been able to manufacture its own vehicles (transmissions, alternators, engines), but that has changed with electric vehicles.

The Inflation Reduction Act is, was, and always will be America's energy security and domestic manufacturing bill.

The White House wanted money for electric vehicles. I wanted domestic manufacturing and secure supply chains.

Our compromise was simple: The administration only got money for electric vehicles and batteries made and purchased in America and from our free trade partners, not for doing business with foreign countries of concern : China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

But the administration completely liberalized – and in fact broke – the law that had been agreed to and actually passed.

We have set strict, but achievable, standards in the IRA to ensure that China and other countries that do not share our values ​​do not profit off the backs of American taxpayers and that we do not intentionally give President Xi a geopolitical weapon to use. against us.

I waited in gas lines in 1974, after the oil embargo. I have no plans to wait in line for a Chinese-produced battery due to this administration's rush toward electric vehicles at all costs.

But last year, this administration proposed cutting in half the IRA's requirements for sourcing critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries, domestically and from our trusted free trade partners.

And the IRS made things even worse with its proposed Foreign Country of Concern rules, delaying the deadlines we wrote directly into the IRA to completely remove China, Russia, Iran and Korea. of our battery supply chains.

The IRA has set deadlines of late 2023 and late 2024 to completely remove these countries from critical mineral and battery supply chains if automakers want to continue receiving the credit.

But now the IRS is proposing “temporary” exemptions until at least the end of 2026 to allow batteries containing minerals from these countries of concern to qualify for longer years than the law allows.

That's another three years of China and other foreign countries deepening and controlling more of our electric vehicle battery supply chains. And that will put America another three years behind schedule.

Worse, the IRS under this administration appears to have adopted a new legal strategy to avoid accountability from the courts or Congress.

By issuing “proposed rules” like this and never finalizing them, the IRS can break the law, implement it the way it wants it to be adopted, and possibly avoid judicial oversight.

This is a violation of everything we have agreed to in good faith and is not how the government of our great country should operate.

Let's be clear: there is no doubt that the IRA is bringing more investment to this country than ever before.

Electric vehicle and battery makers announced $52 billion in investments in North American supply chains before the IRS began relaxing rules.

Figures like this show that breaking the law doesn't get us more investment; it simply increases the cost to American taxpayers and sends our tax dollars to China.

But even bribing Americans with a liberalized and illegal sum of $7,500 was not enough for this administration, because it does not meet its policy agenda to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles.

So the EPA went on to propose these new tailpipe rules that force automakers to limit consumer choice and force Americans to buy electric vehicles filled with Chinese parts.

The EPA wants more than two-thirds of new cars to be electric by 2032, while only 8% of them are today.

The only way to get close is to throw the doors wide open to China, especially when the administration wants to cut in half and delay IRA requirements to secure our supply chains until 2027 or later .

Xi Jinping is already showing that he will use critical minerals as leverage to endanger Americans and the free world by ordering the Chinese government to implement new restrictions on exports of several critical minerals.

This is what I expect from Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.

But I can't believe we're stupid enough to play into their hands.

I could never have expected our own government to give up so easily and continue to let foreign nations control our country's transportation.

I will do everything in my power to hold them accountable, protect American taxpayers, and secure our energy supply chains.

I urge my colleagues to support this amendment, and I yield.

To watch President Manchin's speech on the Senate floor, please Click here.