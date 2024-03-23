Will Trump lose his assets if he can't pay $464 million in New York fraud judgment? | Donald Trump News





Former United States President Donald Trump built a reputation as an ultra-wealthy businessman with a vast real estate portfolio.

But now properties and businesses bearing his name face an unprecedented threat, following a judgment against him in a civil fraud case last month.

On Monday, Trump will face a deadline to post bail, after Judge Arthur Engoran ordered him to pay a total of $454 million for inflating his wealth to fraudulently obtain loans and business deals.

If he misses the deadline, New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin seizing Trump's assets, including his estates and other properties.

Trump has described the effort as yet another political witch hunt designed to derail his 2024 presidential ambitions. James' office has, in turn, suggested that Trump was trying to evade a public assessment of his vaunted personal wealth, with critics long claiming it is worth only a fraction of what it claims.

Earlier this week, Trump's lawyers even told a New York appeals court that it was not possible for the former president to post bail on time.

But on Friday, a possible lifeline emerged: Trump Media, home to the social media platform Truth Social, completed a last-minute merger with a wealthy shell company that could increase Trump's wealth.

It remains unclear whether the merger will be enough to avoid the looming deadline. Here's everything you need to know about Trump's current financial woes and what his outlook is as he prepares to post bail.

What was the civil fraud case about?

Attorney General James had for years been investigating Trump, his children and key members of his businesses over allegations that they inflated their wealth to fraudulently obtain better deals.

This includes altering annual financial statements to increase the value of Trump's properties and other assets. These statements, in turn, were presented to the banks and other companies with which he did business.

James, for example, highlighted discrepancies in the value of Trump's sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump and his associates had claimed his worth was $739 million in his financial statements, but James cited estimates that put his worth much lower.

On February 16, Judge Engoran sided with James: he found that Trump, his company and his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. attempted to defraud investors by lying about their wealth. Trump's legal team has since filed an appeal.

What is a deposit?

Basically, Judge Engoran ruled in his decision that Trump must repay the money he made by lying on his financial statements.

But Trump doesn't have to pay right away. This is where the deposit comes into play.

The bond requires Trump to post the money up front, to ensure he will pay even if he loses his appeal.

Why didn't Trump post bail?

In court filings Monday, Trump's lawyers said it was not possible for Trump to post bail, which would require them to put together collateral worth $557 million.

They explained that they spent countless hours negotiating with insurance companies, but their application was denied by more than 30 companies. Companies willing to accept such a massive underwriting would only accept cash collateral, not assets such as real estate.

James' office, however, questioned Trump's inability to find a company to guarantee bail. In court papers, James' team suggested that Trump may have been unwilling to put up his properties as collateral, to avoid revealing that his assets were not as valuable as he claims.

This isn't the first time Trump has struggled to meet a multimillion-dollar obligation, however.

He previously struggled to find an underwriter for the $91.6 million bond he needed earlier this month as he appealed a ruling against him in a separate civil case.

In that case, a judge found Trump responsible for defaming writer E Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of raping her in the 1990s.

Insurance giant Chubb supported Trump's obligation in the case, but it did not intervene this time.

What if he doesn't pay?

Trump still has a few options.

He could try to convince an appeals court to intervene before the deadline, granting him an extension or reducing bail. Or he could also look elsewhere for money: Trump's legal team has fielded questions in recent days about whether he would tap foreign backers.

He could also attempt to quickly sell one or more properties to raise cash, but this is considered unlikely.

If he misses the deadline, James said his office is prepared to begin seizing Trump's assets.

We're ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street every day, James told ABC News in February, referring to Trump's 72-story skyscraper in heart of New York. Financial district.

Trump Tower is one of several properties the former president owns in New York. [Seth Wenig/The Associated Press]

Trump also owns several other iconic properties across New York City, including his 58-story Trump Tower condominium on Fifth Avenue.

On Thursday, James' office filed a judgment in Westchester, New York, where Trump's Seven Springs golf course and estate are located.

The move is a first step in the legal maneuvering that would be necessary to seize any property in the area.

Does this mean Trump's properties will be seized?

After Monday, James' office could take steps to begin seizing some of Trump's assets.

But Nikos Passas, a professor of criminology at Northeastern University, told Al Jazeera: “It’s not going to be easy.

Passas said he wouldn't expect any particularly flashy moves from the attorney general's office if Trump defaults on bail. Although many properties bear Trump's name, he explained that many of these assets do not have direct, clear ownership.

There are all kinds of arrangements designed and structured to protect the ultimate beneficiaries, Passas said.

Even attempts to seize properties with a direct connection to Trump and the civil case will likely result in prolonged legal proceedings, he added.

However, it is likely that James could take shorter-term steps to freeze or impose restrictions on how Trump uses his bank accounts.

People walk in front of the Trump Building office building at 40 Wall Street in New York [File: Ted Shaffrey/The Associated Press]

Will Trump's true value be revealed?

Passas also explained that James could subpoena for more information about Trump's personal finances if he fails to make the bail payment.

This could finally reveal the true value of Trump's assets, something that has been the subject of speculation and alleged obfuscation throughout his political career.

If he doesn't comply, then we're in contempt of court, which could include additional penalties up to and including jail time, Passas said. So all of this could go in this direction.

The merger of Trump Media and shell company Digital World Acquisition Corporation on Friday offers a possible 11-hour lifeline for Trump in the case, but it provides little guarantee that he will be able to meet the looming bail deadline .

The deal's current valuation increases Trump's net worth by $3 billion, but that amount is currently only on paper and could change dramatically when the company begins trading publicly, Passas explained.

Under the agreement, Trump will not be able to sell his shares for six months, meaning the merger will not immediately affect Trump's cash flow.

However, theoretical wealth inflation could be enough to convince a company to take out the $454 million bond.

His negotiating position has improved, Passas said. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough for businesses.

