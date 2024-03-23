BORIS JOHNSON: Is it really so abominable to belong to an all-male club like Garrick? We must stop the madness of trying to whitewash everything strange and eccentric in society.

Come on guys, what happened to you? It's always sad when people give in to bullies, but there was something particularly tragic about the Garrick Three.

One day, these three pillars of the establishment valiantly defended their ancient right to be members of an all-male club. The next day, they crumpled up like wine-soaked napkins on the Garrick dining room floor.

They resigned, recanted and renounced their former allegiances like a tearful scene from the Chinese Cultural Revolution and it's not like these mandarins are normally the type to buckle under pressure. We are talking here about the head of the British secret service, a man I know and respect enormously.

He is being trained to be James Bond. He has the psychological strength to endure the most brutal and degrading interrogations our enemies can imagine. He can spend hours getting caned* by Rosa Klebb in the basements of Lubyanka, and he will reveal neither his colleagues, nor their operations, nor even his own code name.

MI6 boss Sir Richard Moore capitulated after speaking to female staff

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case also resigned from the Garrick Club after being exposed as a member.

Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, also resigned from the club.

And yet, when his cover as a Garrick member was exposed, Sir Richard Moore returned to the SIS office in Vauxhall to speak to some female members of staff and within half an hour he capitulated.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, as well as Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the British Statistics Authority, did the same. Each of them issued pitiful statements in which they threw in the towel and admitted their mistake. I have no doubt that others will follow.

More and more people will quit, not because they want to, but because they feel exhausted, bewildered, and, frankly, unable to fight the tornado of wokeness. A witch hunt will pursue all members of the Garrick Club, regardless of their public position, from actors to lawyers to newspaper editors, as if they were members of some kind of terrorist organization rather than a club which has existed for 193 years without reproach.

By resigning, they will offer the same kind of hesitant apologies as the three mandarins.

Of course I didn't like it, they will say about men-only politics. Of course, I didn't agree. I just thought it was better to fight it from the inside.

It is especially painful to listen to these lame attempts at self-exoneration, because we all know it makes no sense. They weren't members of the Garrick Club because they were all secret feminists who wanted to overthrow it from within and wage guerrilla warfare for the female members.

They were members because they were very proud to be elected and because they thought it was a really nice place.

I don't blame them for this emotion, my friends. I know exactly how they feel because I have to admit: I was a member of Garrick myself. I remember my astonishment when I received the letter, thinking it must be a mistake or a prank.

The Garrick Club in central London. Boris was a member but decided to resign after a few years because he did not attend often enough.

One of the club's magnificent rooms. It is named after David Garrick, the great actor

Wow, I thought, because I was then a lowly drudge, editor of a weekly newspaper. The Garrick Club! I knew that some of my greatest journalistic heroes were giants like Frank Johnson and John Simpson of the BBC and, of course, Alan Rusbridger, paragon of liberal virtue, then halfway through his marathon stint at the Guardian.

It seemed to me that this club was not about complacency and privilege, but rather a celebration of energy and talent. It is named after David Garrick, the great actor, who traveled from Lichfield to London in 1737 in the company of that other self-taught genius, Samuel Johnson, the two men taking turns riding their only horse.

So I went there a few times, rather shyly, and enjoyed the beautiful pictures on the walls and the wine, while a few of the other presumably judges looked at me ruminatively. I admired the place; I liked it and was happy to have been elected.

After a few years, I decided it just wasn't for me. I really wasn't going enough to justify the dues, and thought there must be other people besides me given the pressure on numbers who would make better use of the members, and so I resigned.

I vaguely thought it was strange that there were no women, and if you had asked me, I would certainly have said that women should be admitted. But I wasn't very convinced by this question, and it was certainly not the reason why I resigned.

What I care about is that it should be up to the club members to decide their rules, and there should be no shame, finger-wagging, or general stigmatization about their choice.

I don't know about you, but I think we've had enough of this attempt to pretend that the sexes must always and everywhere be completely interchangeable.

A former colleague and friend of mine is in Scotland today, joining a protest against new SNP legislation to make it a hate crime to speak your mind: viz. that your gender is determined biologically rather than by a sudden personal statement, and that overall, guys who were born guys shouldn't be allowed into spaces that are conventionally reserved for women.

I understand that this is a delicate area and it is always important to be considerate of people's feelings. But she is at least entitled to her sincere beliefs, probably shared by the vast majority of the population, and she should not be criminalized for repeating them out loud.

In the same way, it seems to me that the men of the Garrick Club are entitled to their outdated traditions. Is it really so abominable to belong to an all-male club? I'm told there are at least five clubs in London just for women and why not? To my knowledge, no one is trying to get rid of it.

So why persecute the Garrick stamps? We risk trying to pasteurize our society, to eliminate everything that is strange or eccentric, out of unjustified fear of offending.

I hope that one day the members of the Garrick Club will quietly resolve the problem and decide to admit women. Indeed, there seems to be some doubt as to whether the rules actually prohibit women's membership, even today.

Like I said, I'm sure if I were still a member I would vote for change. It's just horrible to see the bullying and how a harmless tradition is turned into something shameful and publicly shamed.

I believe the great Rusbridger was once in charge of Lady Margaret Hall, a beautiful college in Oxford that was once exclusively for women. How long before he has to appear before angry students again and tearfully apologize for his quondam* Garrick Membership?

How long until the Guardian publishes a front-page apology for being edited by Rusbridger, which supports a men's club?

Let's all calm down and stop this madness. The Garrick is a great club and a wonderful British institution, and if people don't like its rules there are plenty of other clubs they can join.

Dictionary corner

*Bastinadoed: to hit on the soles of the feet with a stick or club

* Quondam: Latin word meaning “old”. It has been used in English as an adjective since the 1530s.