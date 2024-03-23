Politics
TRADOC Hosts 27th Annual OPFOR Global Conference | Article
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va., U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command G-2 hosted the 27th Annual Army Opposing Forces Global Conference Feb. 27-March 1.
More than 100 leaders attended the conference which brought together training experts from across the Army, joint and international communities to discuss lessons learned and best practices, and address gaps in force training opposite. Participants also learned about the current and future operating environment and discussed ways to improve OPFOR in terms of tactics and capabilities to provide U.S. and international forces with realistic scenarios during exercises.
Ian Sullivan, TRADOC G-2 deputy chief of staff for intelligence, opened the conference by discussing threats and how the Army should prepare for combat.
“A few years ago, I was explaining to Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville the operating environment as we transitioned from a capabilities-driven OFPOR to a on the threat,” Sullivan said. He told me we had to know the [Chinese] People's Liberation Army as we knew the Soviets.
Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and keynote speaker at the conference, reiterated the importance of understanding the PLA.
I recognize that there are training objectives that need to be achieved, but at the same time, the first time you know that we are in contact with a PLA combined arms brigade, we should not be surprised, don't is this not ? He asked.
Sullivan told attendees what he believes is the key to winning the fight against our adversaries.
Understanding the opponent will be key, Sullivan said. The threat we face with the PLA is unlike any threat we have faced in a long time.
Sullivan explained that China's military is rapidly modernizing to meet the 2027 target set by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He told attendees he expects the U.S. Army and Joint Forces will still have a strong competitive advantage.
Our advantage is our people, Sullivan said. He then stressed that people must be at the center.
Participants learned about a variety of EO and OPFOR topics, including lessons learned from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, PLA modernization, threat elements created by TRADOC G-2, and simulation challenges of the OE.
I enjoyed learning about everything that goes on in the EO, especially how to prepare to face near-peer adversaries, said Capt. Sylvie Russell, intelligence officer for the Multinational Joint Readiness Center. The hard part is trying to realistically replicate the threat to give brigade combat teams real training before going into real-world environments.
Allied and partner leaders also actively participated, with briefings from the United Kingdom, Japan and Singapore on their use of OPFOR during training. On the third day, the conference divided into two working groups that engaged in in-depth discussions on the gaps in OPFOR replication based on emerging trends in current conflicts such as Ukraine and Israel. This led to the development of 10 priority recommendations in the real, virtual and constructive domains to improve OPFOR modernization efforts. Of particular interest to the community was the need to improve OPFOR unmanned aircraft systems and electronic warfare capabilities to better reflect the tactics used by Russia.
UAS combat capabilities have increased through adaptive use of commercial hobbyist innovations, said Darryl Perry, an analyst with TRADOC G-2's OPFOR modernization branch. Racing drones that fly over 80 mph change the defensive equation. Considerable efforts are being made to counter the systems responsible for jamming and develop extensive protection systems, all under the umbrella of electronic warfare. The combination of these two aspects changes the face of combat.
Based on discussions of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in which anti-tank guided missiles were highly successful against armored vehicles, particularly for the Ukrainians, the working groups identified the need for a greater amount of ATGM by OPFOR landed to constitute a realistic threat to our training units. This not only replicates the modern threat on the battlefield, but also challenges training units to deal with the complexities of Mult.
i-Domain operations tactics in air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.
The prioritized gaps were presented at the end of the conference and will be used to inform senior leadership decision-making going forward. If approved, they will be applied to training at combat training centers to better prepare our units against realistic peer and near-peer threats. , leading to better preparation by 2027.
