Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday became the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor: the Order of Druk Gyalpo.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck awarded the Order of Druk Glyalpo' to Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi dedicates award to 140 crore Indians

“Honored to receive the “Order of Druk Gyalpo” award from Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” PM Modi posted on X.

Honored to receive the “Order of Druk Gyalpo” award from Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians. https://t.co/gNa7YlcFfG -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024

Since its inception, the prize has only been awarded to a handful of eminent individuals.

Previous recipients of the award include:

1 – Her Majesty the Royal Queen, grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck, November 7, 2008

2 – His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) on November 7, 2008

3 – His Holiness Je Tulku Jigme Chhoeda, 70th Je Khenpo of Bhutan, December 17,

2018.

In accordance with established ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and constitutes the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Why was Prime Minister Modi chosen for Bhutan's highest civilian honour?

The award was conferred on Prime Minister Modi in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished services to the nation and people of Bhutan.

“The Order of Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian honour, was awarded to His

Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Honorable Prime Minister of India, as a mark of profound

appreciation of the people of Bhutan for their leadership and personal efforts towards

strengthen the exceptional relations between Bhutan and India,” reads the press release from the Government of Bhutan.

Honorary announcement made in 2021

The announcement of the honor bestowed on Prime Minister Modi was made by the King of Bhutan during the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021.

The Indian Prime Minister, however, received him during his two-day state visit, his third since he took over as Prime Minister in 2014.

Bhutan's king praises PM Modi

Bhutan's king said his country's highest civilian honor had been bestowed on Prime Minister Modi.is a symbol of our gratitude to India, for always being our true friend and ally, for our close unity and friendship.

“We all know that Prime Minister Modi has heavy responsibilities with global implications. So we're honored and happy that he's here today as a guest. The fact that he has chosen to be in Bhutan at this time is a gesture that speaks volumes about his support and friendship for Bhutan,” the king said.

“A great joy to see India succeeding in all areas”

“For Bhutan, our neighborhood is of vital importance and Bhutan-India relations, in particular, constitute a unique and time-tested partnership. It brings us great joy to see India succeeding in all fields, to see its global stature growing and its people achieving greater prosperity. Bhutan will also benefit from India's success. We are reassured about the future of our neighborhood,” declared the king.

“PM Modi takes responsibility for leading 18% of the world’s population”

The King of Bhutan added that nations need a great leader to progress and prosper, but such leaders are rare.

“A great leader must be compassionate, care deeply for the country and be ready to give his all in the service of the nation and the people. Additionally, a great leader must be visionary and immensely capable and competent. A great leader must be powerful, not for the sake of power, but to bring about real change with the wholehearted support of the people,” the king said.

“In my opinion, Prime Minister Modi embodies all these qualities. He bears the responsibility of leading 1.4 billion people, or 18 percent of the world's population. And his leadership has been extraordinary and exemplary,” added the king.

“With Prime Minister Modi at the helm, India's future is bright”

The king added: “With him at the helm, India’s future is bright. And as I said before, a prosperous India means a bright future for Bhutan.

What does the citation read on the award given to Prime Minister Modi?

The citation for the award given by Bhutan to Prime Minister Modi reads:

“On December 17, 2021, His Majesty the King conferred the Order of Druk Gyalpo, the highest honor of the Kingdom of Bhutan, on His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

“Shri Narendra Modi is an exceptional embodiment of national, regional and global leadership. Under him, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world and will be the third largest economy by 2030.”

“Prime Minister Modi has become a figure of destiny, transforming India's ancient civilization into a vibrant center of technology and innovation. Its commitment to protecting the environment and investing in renewable energy makes India's progress truly comprehensive. Prime Minister Modi's leadership has put India on the path of transformation, and India's moral authority and global influence have increased.

“Prime Minister Modis Neighborhood First policy has strengthened South Asia and paved the way for collective progress.”

“Bhutan is honored that a statesman of such stature is a true friend of the Bhutanese people. Prime Minister Modi is a strong supporter of Bhutan's national vision to achieve self-reliance and become a developed nation.

“Bhutan-India relations are exemplary among nations. Prime Minister Modi's friendship and support for all Bhutan's goals and initiatives have made our ties stronger than ever.

“This award recognizes the personal achievements and leadership of His Excellency Prime Minister Modi, as well as his contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan. It also honors India's rise as a global power under his leadership and celebrates Bhutan's special bond with India.

“Today, we witness a memorable ceremony in which His Majesty the King confers the Order of Druk Gyalpo to His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, in person.