Turns out this is Jokowi's biggest fear before his term ends

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government will change soon this year based on the results of the 2024 elections. This means that the term of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will end and he will be replaced by Prabowo Subianto.

Related to economic issues. Jokowi once expressed concern about the increasingly dry flow of money, even though Indonesia's economic growth is still around 5%.

Jokowi believes that this problem is due to the fact that the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) and BI issued too many instruments, namely Government Securities (SBN), Indonesian Rupiah Bank (SRBI) Securities and Securities in foreign currencies from Bank Indonesia (SVBI).

“Don't overbuy, what I said earlier to BI and SBN, even if it is good, it is so that the real sector can look better than last year,” Jokowi said during the annual meeting of Bank Indonesia (PTBI) at the head of BI. Office, Jakarta, quoted Monday (12/2/2024).

For your information, BI data shows that the M2 position in December 2023 was recorded at IDR 8,824.7 trillion or increased by 3.5% year-on-year. This growth figure is far from the conditions of September which still reached 6% year-on-year.

One of these conditions is due to the growth of third-party funds (DPK). As of December 2023, TPF increased by only 3.8% year-on-year to IDR 8,234.2 trillion, while credit increased by 10.38% year-on-year to IDR 7,044.8 trillion.

DPK growth is actually higher than November 2023 (3.04%) and October 2023 (3.43%). However, if we look at the situation in December or at the end of the year, this growth is the lowest since 1999 or in 24 years.

At the same time, Bank Indonesia reported that banking liquidity conditions were stronger at the start of this year. DPK growth increased to 5.98% on an annual basis (yoy) in January 2024.

Also based on BI records, the ratio of liquidity tools to TPF (AL/DPK) in January 2024 increased to 27.78%.

The achievements from the beginning of this year increased significantly compared to the achievements of December 2023, where the DPK only increased by 3.8% year-on-year.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said this would provide strong capital to achieve this year's credit growth target of 10-12 percent on an annual basis.

“Fundamental belief [pertumbuhan kredit] “Demand will increase, growth will increase,” he said, quoted Monday (3/18/2024).

Apart from this, BI revealed that currently, a number of players in the banking sector are starting to shift their funds from a number of financial instruments such as securities for lending.

“The strategy of banks to distribute credits to fill their funds in addition to the DPK is to transfer the funds that are currently placed in securities for the distribution of credits,” explained Perry.

Separately, Chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners Mahendra Siregar said that the financial services sector also needs to pay close attention to global geopolitical and economic conditions.

“Inflation outcomes in the United States tend to be fragile amid strong economic growth, leading to higher no-landing estimates,” he told a conference press release for the February 2024 OJK Board of Commissioners meeting, cited Monday (3/18/2024). ).

Then in Europe, the German and British economies contracted and began to enter recession with inflation rates trending downward. Meanwhile, in China, the economy is below historical averages and pressure on financial markets is increasing.

From a geopolitical perspective, a sharp escalation in several regions increases the risk of instability which will impact future commodity price increases.

From within the country, Mahendra said, the economy was observed to be strong, as evidenced by the economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, which grew by 5.04 percent annually (year-on-year).

This is due to consumption by non-profit institutions serving households and government investment spending related to the Indonesian capital (IKN).

