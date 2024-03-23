Jokowi asks minister who has the most taxes, Zulhas-Bahlil names Luhut





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) » joked his ministers while reporting the annual notification letter (SPT) asking who had the most taxes. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia agreed to appoint Luhut Binsar Panjaitan as Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment. This moment occurred during the tax filing activities of Jokowi and cabinet ministers at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (22/3/2024). Jokowi joked when arriving at the activity hall. “It’s the highest tax, who is it?” » said Jokowi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “He who wears a suit, sir,” several ministers responded simultaneously. We know that of all the ministers present, only Luhut wore a suit. Other ministers wore batik. After that, Zulhas and Bahlil emphasized again pointing to Luhut. The joke was then greeted by laughter from the ministers present on site. “Most people wear suits,” Zulhas said. “If Already wearing a suit means paying the most taxes,” Bahlil said. “If Mr. Sandi pretends to be poor, sir,” continued Bahlil again. After that, the activity continued with the declaration of tax returns by Jokowi-Ma'ruf and representatives of the advanced ministers. A number of ministers who attended this activity were Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of ATR/BPN Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang, Minister of PAN. -RB Azwar Anas, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir. Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Lawyer Agunt ST Burhanuddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Bappenas Leader Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Manpower and Transmigration Ida Fauziah, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo , TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. (eva/isa)

