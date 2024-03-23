Can Erdogan's candidate win this time?

As Turkey returns to the polls on March 31 for national local elections, Istanbul is poised to become a major battleground that could set the tone for Turkish politics for years to come.

The race in the megacity of 15 million inhabitants will see the incumbent mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP) attempt to run for a second term after a resounding victory in 2019. His main challenger is the Justice Party and of Development (AKP). ) candidate Murat Kurum, a young technocratic figure who President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes will draw voters away from Imamoglu – one of the most popular figures in the embattled opposition. Widely seen as a frontrunner for the country's highest office in the 2028 general election, Imamoglu's campaign represents not only a bid for re-election but also a springboard to broader political aspirations.

Istanbul is a test for Imamoglu's political future, and at the moment Imamoglu is the most viable candidate for the next presidential election, said Salim Cevik, a researcher at the SWP Berlin's Center for Applied Turkish Studies. The new Arabic.

The Istanbul results have more meaning than just a local election. They will shape the future of the opposition, he added.

In the last municipal elections in June 2019, Imamoglu won Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, by a landslide after the AKP contested the result of the initial elections held in March of the same year and demanded a new election, alleging irregularities.

This strategy backfired and Imamoglu, who had narrowly won this first election at the head of a large opposition coalition, obtained an even larger share of the vote by leading a positive campaign under the slogan her sey guzel olacak (everything will be fine). It was a blow for President Erdogan, who began his career in Istanbul, and for his AKP party which had ruled the city for a quarter of a century.

But in Turkey's May 2023 general elections, a once again united opposition front, led by the CHP and its candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, failed to capitalize on this political momentum. Despite facing a severe economic crisis and the consequences of a devastating earthquake three months earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won re-election with 52% of the vote.

Opposition voters are really disillusioned and demoralized after their candidates lost in 2023 and we won't have another scheduled election for four and a half years, said Berk Esen, associate professor of politics at Sabanci University . the new arab.

This is really the last chance for a long time to send a message to Erdogan and, if possible, to prevent him, for example, from changing the constitution again, says Esen.

Under Turkey's constitution amended in a 2017 referendum that also created the current presidential system, presidents can serve a maximum of two terms.

Earlier in March, President Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister and president for more than two decades, announced that the upcoming local elections would be his last elections, simply underscoring his ineligibility for another term. under the current constitution. The opposition and other observers have noted that this is not the first time Erdogan has made similar statements, and even media close to the government report that one way for Erdogan to extend his current mandate would be to call early elections.

The absence of a united opposition front – which proved key to securing Imamoglu's triumph in 2019 – introduces an element of uncertainty, likely to fragment the opposition vote.

This year, the nationalist IYI party and the pro-Kurdish Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM), Turkey's third party and successor to the HDP, which faces a ban, presented their own candidates.

However, Kurdish and nationalist voters in Istanbul are likely to engage in tactical voting, sticking to their own party's candidates in the constituency while voting for Imamoglu for the mayor's seat. Recent polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between Imamoglu and the AKP's Kurum.

Unlike 2019, where a formal alliance structure was needed to persuade both Turkish and Kurdish nationalist voters to vote for Ekrem Imamoglu, I believe that based on his strong performance [in the past five years] he can expect to get support from these two constituencies despite the fact that these two parties will nominate their own candidates, says Esen.

Erdogan's candidate, Murat Kurum, strategically positioned as a technocratic figure and significantly younger than Imamoglu, aims to resonate with voters seeking an energetic alternative amid Turkey's economic challenges – notably high inflation and currency devaluation, which are felt disproportionately in Istanbul. Erdogan has fully supported his campaign and is expected to hold a joint rally with Kurum on March 24.

On the other hand, Imamoglu is running his own campaign and appears alone on the omnipresent election posters and banners in the streets of Istanbul, rather than alongside CHP party leader Ozgur Ozel.

[Imamoglu] He always maintains a good distance from his party, says Cevik.

Of course, he is a member of the CHP, he always defends his party, he adds, but his personality is way ahead of the party [in terms of popularity]. Imamoglu tends to attract a broader cross-section of voters than his own party. If he loses, he risks eyeing the party presidency, but it could also alienate some voters.

The biggest problem in last year's elections was that the alliance was at the elite level and not at the mass level, Cevik says. Imamoglu's success would mean he could take this alliance to the masses. So it's very important.