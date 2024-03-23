Demak floods begin to recede, Jokowi returns to Jakarta





Friday March 22, 2024 – 3:13 p.m. WIB

SOPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) returned to Jakarta after inspecting the evacuation stations of flood-affected residents in Demak, Central Java, Friday, March 22, 2024. Jokowi left the TNI AD Ahmad Yani Air Base , Semarang, Central Java, around 12:45 WIB. Read also: Jokowi reports 2023 annual taxes to State Palace, Prabowo and Airlangga not present Returning the President to Jakarta were Acting Central Java Governor Nana Sudjana, Major General Pangdam IV/Diponegoro TNI Deddy Suryadi, Central Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol. Ahmad Luthfi and Danlanumad Ahmad Yani, Colonel Cpn Ihwan Okti Riyadi. President Joko Widodo visited the evacuation station of flood-affected residents of Ganesa Demak Vocational School, Demak Regency, Central Java Province on Friday. Read also: Soetta airport toll road flooded up to 40 cm, 3 water pumps sent to site X

 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visits Central Java Photo : Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat In his statement after the visit, President Jokowi said a number of measures were necessary to overcome the floods that submerged a number of subdistricts in Demak Regency. Read also: The mystery of 2 giant Sowan snakes in the tomb of Sunan Kalijaga, which are said to have caused the flood of Demak The extreme rainfall that occurred left the embankments unable to hold water, leading to damage and waterlogging around residents' homes. However, according to the President, currently, dyke repairs have been carried out in the area. “Last night, the large area that collapsed 15 meters last night at 1 p.m. was closed, it was completed for 4 consecutive days day and night,” the President said. Apart from this, the government is also trying to reduce extreme rainfall by implementing weather modification technology (WMT). Floods recede Commander of the Demak Flood Management Task Force, Lieutenant Colonel Cavalry Maryoto, confirmed that currently, the floods that occurred in various areas of Demak Regency are indeed beginning to recede, including in the villages of Ketanjung and Karanganyar which were heavily affected by the breached embankments of the Wulan River.  Floods hit Karanganyar Demak again due to the Wulan River embankment breaking. Photo : tvOne/Teguh Joko Sutrisno (Semarang) Despite this, he explained, many residents affected by the floods were still living in refugee camps, before the floods completely receded. Access to the Demak-Kudus East Pantura road, added Maryoto, who is also the commander of Kodim 0716/Demak, cannot be opened yet as there are still flood waters in Kedung Banteng village, there therefore not safe for vehicles to pass. Even though it is not yet open to traffic, many motorists are determined to use Jalan Pantura Timur Demak-Kudus. However, when he discovered that there was a puddle on the long road, he finally returned because he feared his vehicle would break down. The impact of flooding in Demak Regency, Central Java, affected 97 villages across 11 subdistricts. Meanwhile, the number of displaced residents was 24,991 people. The area of ​​affected rice fields reached 4,696 hectares and that of ponds 529 hectares. (ant) Next page Apart from this, the government is also trying to reduce extreme rainfall by implementing weather modification technology (WMT).

