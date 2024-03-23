As Jokowi was accompanied by ministers at Pontianak Mall, residents fought over selfies





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the evening I went to one of the shopping centers in Pontianak city, West Kalimantan province. Jokowi meets several ministers. Based on the press release from the Presidential Secretariat, Saturday (23/3/2024), Jokowi arrived on Wednesday (20/3) around 9:05 p.m. WIB. Upon entry, people filled the mall and welcomed Jokowi's arrival. Seeing the crowd, Jokowi also took the time to take selfies with those present. Aside from interacting with the public, Jokowi also enjoyed coffee and a number of snacks with the ministers at one of the mall's stores. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi also accompanied in this activity Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Lassarus and Acting Governor of West Kalimantan Harrison. Jokowi with the minister in Pontianak Photo: (Muchlis Jr – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) One of the visitors, Natalia, who is a student, was happy and impressed by Jokowi's friendly attitude. His persistence in taking a selfie with the head of state paid off after chasing him to the 3rd floor of the shopping center. “I'm happy, I was a little disappointed that I couldn't shake hands on the ground floor, but finally I was able to do it (on the 3rd floor). Mr. Jokowi was very kind, from the first period I really liked his leadership,” he said. Like Natalia, Ana and her friends who work nearby also felt happy when they heard that President Jokowi came to the mall. He also took the opportunity to take selfies. “While working (in) here, I learned about it from a friend, I came directly here, I ran, I screamed, I didn't expect to scream for a long time, finally Pak Jokowi called” , said Ana. Enthusiasm also radiated from Tegar and his mother, originally from the Sanggau regency. They felt touched because President Jokowi was so friendly and willing to interact directly with ordinary people. “Frankly, we are from Sanggau (regency), far from Pontianak, when we arrived in Pontianak, we met the president so it was extraordinary,” Tegar said. Tegar said someone stepped on her sandals and broke them, but Tegar and her mother chose to let that happen in order to have the opportunity to take a photo with President Jokowi. “Alhamdulillah, I was very excited because it was the first time I felt that the president was humble, very social with us as ordinary people, to the point that even we ordinary people were called to take photos. I was so excited that my sandals were actually stepped on by people. In the end, forget the important one. photo,” Tegar said. (zap/dhn)

