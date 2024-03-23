Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi and members of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet present tax returns at the State Palace





President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), together with Vice President (Wapres) Maruf Amin and Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, announced the Annual Income Tax Return (SPT) of individual taxpayers for 2023, at the Palace of State, Jakarta, Friday (03/22/2024). “Today, Mr. President, Mr. Vice President and all ministers have fulfilled these obligations and this has been submitted in the form of electronic submission,” Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani said in a press release after submitting the SPT. The final deadline for submitting the annual personal income tax return for the 2023 tax year is March 31, 2024. Therefore, the Minister of Finance also appealed to all individuals whose income is higher than the non-taxable income. taxable (PTKP) or more than IDR 54 million per year. to immediately complete and report the 2023 SPT. The public is informed and reminded again to be able to submit their SPT on time. “If there are various questions, the Directorate General of Taxes will be open to assisting people who wish to fulfill their obligation to submit the SPT,” he said. During the presentation of the 2023 tax return at the State Palace in Jakarta, President Jokowi and Vice President Maruf Amin were seen wearing matching clothes, white shirts and black pants. Both filed their tax returns electronically, which was followed by Indonesia's advanced Cabinet ministers. After the report, the President and Vice President showed the media team proof of electronic tax filing submission. The President and Vice President then took a group photo with the ministers who had also finished their reporting. Also present were, among others, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung, Minister of Industry (Menperin) Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Communication and Information (Minister of Communication and Information) Budi Arie, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Minister of Agrarian Affairs and territorial planning (ATR)/National Land Agency (BPN) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. Also present were Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi, Minister of Environment and Forestry (Minister LHK) Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of Manpower work (Menaker) Ida Fauziyah, Minister of Public Affairs. Business (BUMN) Erick Thohir, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of the Agency for Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf/Baparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and the Commander of the TNI, General Agus Subiyanto. (CS/FID/UN)

