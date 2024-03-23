Indonesian President Joko Widodo reports on annual SPT





STARNEWSID.COM, JAKARTA — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin and the ranks of Forward Indonesia Cabinet Ministers submitted the Annual Notification Letter (SPT) electronically on Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Palace of 'State. The implementation of SPT annual reporting is directly guided by the Director General of Tax, Suryo Utomo. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said: “Mr. President, Mr. Vice President and all ministers have submitted annual personal income tax returns electronically. Sri Mulyani also added that the final deadline for submitting the individual annual SPT for the 2023 tax year is March 31, 2024. Therefore, Sri Mulyani also called on those with income above non-taxable income to of 54 million to complete the annual form. SPT. After fulfilling the annual SPT accountability, President Jokowi, Vice President Maruf Amin and advanced Indonesian Cabinet ministers showed evidence. electronic receipt (BPE). With the BPE, it is the sign that the president, the vice-president and all the ministers have succeeded in filing their annual tax returns electronically. As of March 21, 2023, the number of annual tax return data submitted amounted to 9.6 million tax returns, a growth of 7.71% compared to the same period last year, which was of 8.9 million tax returns. Sri Mulyani said that this was a very good thing and she also expressed thanks to the people who had fulfilled their obligation of submitting annual income tax returns. Director of Extension, Services and Public Relations Dwi Astuti said the DJP provided various facilities for the SPT annual report. “We are ready to help complete the annual tax return. “Taxpayers can take advantage of the support services for completing the SPT through different communication channels, whether through social media interactions, online chats, telephone or even by going to the tax corners that we have open in busy centers,” Dwi said. Dwi added that until March 22, 2024, 1,743 tax corners were opened for annual SPT services distributed throughout Indonesia. “Tax corners are located in busy centers such as shopping malls, office buildings and taxpayers' places of business where many employees are located. “We're doing this in order to get the ball back so people can easily report PTS,” he said. Dwi Astuti also reminded the public to be wary of fraudulent methods on behalf of DJP. He reminded the public not to hesitate to contact communication channels when receiving information that could harm taxpayers. “Please confirm it with us through the DJP complaint channel via kring tax 1500200, fax (021) 5251245, email [email protected], twitter @kring_pajak, website cecika.pajak.go.id and tax chat www.pajak .go. identifier,” Dwi said. Post Views:

88

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.starnewsid.com/presiden-jokowi-lapor-spt-tahunan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos