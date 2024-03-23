Jokowi visits Demak flood site, calls for complete and immediate closure of Wulan River banks





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly inspected flood management in Demak, Central Java yesterday (22/3). He hopes that the management of the Wulan River embankments, which broke and triggered heavy flooding for days, can be completed today. During the review, Jokowi was accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. He said the government, through the PUPR Ministry and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), had acted quickly to respond to the emergency situation in Demak. “I think BNPB has already entered there, I ordered it from the first moment (of running-in),” Jokowi said. He explained that the PUPR ministry team then carried out work for three full days and managed to close the broken embankment. After that, rain of fairly high intensity fell again in Demak and its surroundings. Until finally the embankment breaks again. Also read: Efforts to overcome Demak-Kudus floods: artificial rain, pumping and repair of dikes Jokowi stressed that the damage to the embankment that triggered the massive flood had been repaired. “I asked the PUPR minister earlier. The bad things have been done. “We hope that tonight or tomorrow (today) it will be closed,” Jokowi said. Separately, Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Andi Amran Sulaiman visited the flood site in Kendal, Central Java (Central Java). The Ministry of Agriculture has distributed a number of aid packages to farmers affected by the floods so that their production activities can continue. Apart from this, it is hoped that the losses suffered by farmers will not worsen. “We provide a solution. “The first is to save the rice by sending pumps and combine harvesters,” he explained. With this tool, it is hoped that the rice ready to be harvested can be saved. apart from that, he has tasked his staff to distribute free seeds.The target is 1,000 hectares of agricultural land. Also read: Six dikes broken due to increased river flow, 88 villages flooded and 12,982 people displaced in Demak Kendal is the area whose rice fields are most affected by flooding. In fact, most rice fields are preparing for the big harvest. The Minister of Agriculture stressed that Bulog should immediately absorb the maximum grain yield from flood-affected farmers. Meanwhile, the National Police dispatched a humanitarian team to help flood victims in Demak. Deputy Police Chief Inspector General for Human Resources (As-SDM) Pol Dedi Prasetyo released the humanitarian mission team to the Demak flood site yesterday. In total, 110 people were dispatched, divided into three teams. The three teams that were dispatched, Dedi said, were the Trauma Healing and Counseling Team, the Police Dokkes Team and the Disaster Response Team made up of female police officers. “Because the duration of the flood was quite long, this trauma healing team will work in synergy with the existing Central Java Regional Police team to strengthen the mental health of the evacuees,” he explained . The National Police Dokkes team will work together with health workers and medical personnel to help people who need health assistance. Meanwhile, the disaster response team of female police officers will participate in public kitchen activities in refugee camps.

