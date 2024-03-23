UK in shock after Catherine's cancer announcement

London (AFP) After weeks of wild speculation, the United Kingdom on Saturday digested the shocking news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had cancer, with many praising her courage and others criticizing those who spread conspiracies.

Catherine revealed the news on Friday in a very personal video, released just weeks after King Charles III revealed he too was battling the disease.

The candid revelation leaves the British monarchy in an unprecedented crisis in modern times, with two of its most prominent members battling serious illness simultaneously.

Head of state Charles — 17 months into his reign when Buckingham Palace announced in February that he was suffering from cancer and would cancel all public engagements — paid tribute to his “beloved daughter-in-law”.

The ailing 75-year-old monarch spoke of her pride at “her courage to speak as she did”, shortly after Kensington Palace posted the video on social media.

Following further warm words from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the White House, British newspapers directly quoted Kate on their Saturday covers while also praising her “courage” on the inside pages.

“Kate, you’re not alone,” read the front page of The Sun.

Inside, the tabloid said it was “extremely heartwarming” to hear Kate say she was getting stronger, and that “perhaps the world will now understand why so much secrecy surrounded her surgery in January”.

“Confidentiality” requirement

Others hoped it would put an end to the frenzied rumours, with the Daily Mail tabloid lashing out at “social media trolls peddling disgusting conspiracy theories to explain his absence from public life”.

In her statement, Kate, as she is widely known, admitted the diagnosis came as a “huge shock” and asked for “time, space and privacy” as she completed chemotherapy for his unspecified cancer.

In the video, recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, west London, where the future queen and king live with their three young children, she insisted she was “fine”.

She said it took them a while to explain the situation to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, “and reassure them that everything will be fine “.

“William and I have done everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate added.

Commenters praised her frank nature, with the princess speaking directly to the camera while sitting on a garden bench.



In a video, Kate insisted she was “doing great and getting stronger every day.” Oli SCARFF / AFP

“A lot of people will have been very moved by the way she behaved during more than two minutes of the broadcast,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP.

“But there is no doubt that this is a very, very difficult time for the monarchical institution,” he added.

Royal health problems

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that tests had identified that Charles was suffering from a “form of cancer”, without giving further details.

He canceled all public engagements, except audiences with the prime minister and ambassadors, and worked on official documents while receiving treatment.

Since then, he has been photographed several times and seen attending church.



A journalist reports outside Kensington Palace in London on March 22, 2024. HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Kate was last seen at a public engagement on December 25.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that she was likely to be hospitalized for up to two weeks and receive several months of recovery following abdominal surgery.

She is not expected to be ready to return to public office until Easter, March 31, according to a statement at the time.

“Do their best”

But Kate revealed tests carried out after the operation “revealed the presence of cancer” and she was now undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”.

Kensington Palace said she would return to official duties “when cleared to do so by her medical team.”



Kensington Palace said Kate would return to official duties “when cleared to do so by her medical team.” Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson Collection/AFP

“Preventative chemotherapy after surgery is given to reduce the risk of the cancer coming back in the future,” said Andrew Beggs, senior clinical research fellow and consultant colorectal surgeon at the University of Birmingham.

He added that it was “a bit like cleaning a floor with bleach after you spilled something on it,” noting that chemotherapy “kills all the spilled cells.”

People outside Buckingham Palace expressed shock at the news on Friday.

“I think they're really trying their best to balance things out,” said American tourist Hannah Dickerson, 20.

“It’s up to them to juggle how to talk about it publicly and privately making sure they do it on their own terms.”

2024 AFP