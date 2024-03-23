US involvement in Pakistani affairs no surprise, experts say





By Hamza Ameer

Islamabad – Following recent remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asian Affairs Donald Lu regarding US involvement in the overthrow of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, experts believe that the involvement American in Pakistan's affairs is no surprise to anyone.

At a recent State Department hearing, Donald Lu was questioned about the Cipher affair, accusing him of using his influence to remove then-Pakistani Minister Imran Khan.

Lu categorically rejected the claim by Imran Khan, his political party and his supporters, stating that the details of the figure are not accurate and that the figure does not accuse him personally or the United States government of having taken action against Imran Khan and his government.

Analysts, experts and think tanks say this is a tailor-made truth for the United States and a blatant lie for Pakistan.

However, Lu's statement failed to satisfy many analysts and experts, who called it the US truth, pointing out that Washington's involvement in Pakistani politics, policymaking and decision-making decision is not a surprise to anyone.

Analysts also believe that the United States had an important role to play in overthrowing Imran Khan's government, just as it did by getting involved in overthrowing the governments of many other countries.

Donald Lus' statement was celebrated by the PML-N government. But it is a fact that the United States has toppled governments around the world, said Naveed Hussain, editor-in-chief of Express Tribune.

In 2016, the United States attempted to change governments in 72 countries during the Cold War. Some of his efforts were successful, others were not. And his own newspaper, the Washington Post, revealed it, he added.

Hussain added that the public present at the US State Department, which returned it to Lu when he tried to brand Imran Khan as a liar, did not even accept Lu's statement.

When Donald Lu tried to call Imran Khan a liar and a propagandist; those present at the State Department responded to Lu by calling him a liar. This shows how weak the American truth is, Hussain said.

Ayaz Khan, a senior journalist and editor of a major daily, said everyone is well aware of America's history of building and overthrowing governments.

Khan said that even though the pattern of US policy and its actions are the same, the importance of the hearing on the encryption case should not be overlooked.

Lu's statement was followed by conversations on Pakistan's judiciary, the election commission, the human rights situation and relevant concerns regarding election integrity. All of these things are important because they have been discussed, he said.

It should also be remembered that Imran Khan initially accused the United States of conspiring against his government. He is now calling on the United States to conduct a transparent investigation into the election. He and his party spend a lot of money to lobby American companies to establish good relations with the United States, Ayaz Khan added.

Other experts criticized Imran Khan for using his American lobbying firms to push the case to the point where a hearing was conducted and taken to such an extent.

What is Imran Khan's party, his lobbying firms operating in the US, his supporters protesting and abusing all institutions of Pakistan. All these actions are an attempt to gain external intervention, hatch a plot to overthrow the ruling government and weaken Pakistan, said senior journalist Amir Ilyas Rana.

In Pakistan, no one is ready to believe Lu's reasoning about Pakistan and the plot to overthrow Imran Khan's government; Many heads have fallen in shame because of political points and the constant greed to gain power. Many say the country is being ridiculed and its image is being deliberately damaged and highlighted globally.

As a Pakistani, I am ashamed of the level to which we have sunk. One party delights in America's challenge to our elections, while the other delights in calling the former prime minister a liar. Nothing good has happened to anyone, and yet we find reasons to rejoice, said senior cleric Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Lus' statement prompted a celebratory response from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) political party, which shared Lu's recorded video statement at the hearing and criticized Imran Khan for toeing the line of a false and concocted narrative of a US-led plot to remove him off. (IANS)

