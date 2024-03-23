Trump's list of vice presidential candidates is very long and changing





At a fundraiser in New York, Donald Trump asked donors what they thought of Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake as his running mate.

In recent conversations, the former president appeared obsessed with Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

And Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, former Trump Cabinet official Ben Carson and even former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are among the names on a long list mentioned by Trump at the over the last few months.

The presumptive GOP nominee is floating them all as he weighs who the next potential vice president will be.

Trump regularly seeks advice from his allies, donors and Mar-a-Lago members. Sources said his interest in potential candidates changes frequently and is often based on recent conversations with various allies.

One day he's trashing someone, and the next day he's asking his allies about that person as vice president. Sometimes he's just curious what people think of them, a Trump adviser told CNN.

In recent weeks, Trump has expressed increased interest in Rubio, Vance, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, according to multiple sources who have been briefed on the matter or spoken to the former president.

Trump advisers have indicated that the former president is far from making a formal decision on who he wants to run with, the sources said. Trump also has not personally discussed the role with many of the names he has proposed, according to conversations with people close to the potential nominees.

As Trump tosses out a volley of names and potential candidates begin arguing behind the scenes, his campaign has compiled a list of more than a dozen potential vice presidential picks for consideration, sources close to CNN tell CNN folder.

One source called the list unsurprising, saying it was made up of a number of names already made public, many of which had been floated by Trump himself. While the campaign is tracking names, several sources cautioned that the former president will ultimately decide who he shares the ticket with, whether it is verified or not.

Trump has indicated privately that he will announce his vice presidential pick in early summer, before the Republican convention, three sources told CNN.

Trump and those close to him had at one point considered an announcement by his running mate shortly after he secured enough delegates to win the GOP presidential nomination, and advisers say Trump could still decide on a more early.

Trump's allies argue that there are pros and cons to each timetable. An early announcement would mean potentially being able to raise money on this pick, which would be particularly helpful as his team struggles to financially compete with President Joe Biden's campaign.

Announcing later, however, may create suspense and increase attention around the former president as Republicans fight to serve as his second-in-command.

Recently, Trump told allies that it doesn't matter who he chooses as his running mate, indicating that he alone will win the Republican ticket for 2024, multiple sources told CNN.

Trump knows that people who vote for him will vote for him, and those who don't won't change their minds because of a running mate, a source close to the former president told CNN.

However, sources highlighted Trump's political savvy and said he would be looking for a potential candidate to help him with specific voting blocs he is more vulnerable with.

Some close to the former president have been very surprised by how seriously Trump views Rubio, the Florida senator who clashed heavily with him in the 2016 GOP presidential primary.

After announcing his third bid for the presidency, Trump privately expressed his anger at Rubio for not supporting him early on, often pointing out to his advisers that he had hosted an event for the senator in Miami before his last election. Rubio supported Trump earlier this year.

However, Trump's interest in Rubio is real, as a source with direct knowledge of the discussions told CNN.

He likes Rubio because he is Hispanic, young, a good speaker and natural charisma, a top Trump adviser said.

The former president recently went so far as to acknowledge that Rubio's selection would pose a delegate problem because the two are both Florida residents, a second source briefed on the matter said, something some senior Trump advisers also said. underlines.

There is no law preventing a president and vice president of the United States from being from the same state. However, Article II of the Constitution prohibits electors in each state from voting for two people from the same state.

The rule would be even more relevant in the case of a close election, and the Trump campaign currently predicts that the 2024 race will be close, according to conversations with several Trump advisers.

In response to reports that his name had been announced, Rubio told conservative radio host Glenn Beck that anyone given the chance to become vice president of the United States should consider it an honor.

The senator added: I have never spoken to President Trump or anyone in his campaign about this or anyone else they are considering for vice president.

Several allies tried to introduce Trump to South Carolina's Scott, who is reportedly under consideration. However, a source who discussed Scott with Trump said he didn't seem interested during their conversation. Others close to the former president disagreed with that reading and noted that Trump was incredibly impressed with Scott as a surrogate after the senator suspended his own 2024 presidential campaign.

Outside of a potential vice president, there will be hundreds of administrative positions to fill if Trump is elected, and Trump-aligned organizations are working hard to screen candidates to build potential staff. Trump's team is expected to rely heavily on a database of loyalist candidates compiled by Project 2025, a transition effort led by the conservative Heritage Foundation. One of Trump's most trusted former aides, John McEntee, is consulting on the personnel side of the project.

This story has been updated.

