Reflection on the first confinement due to Covid-19, four years later
This announcement shook the nation and raised fundamental questions about society, freedom and responsibility – and its consequences are still felt today.
The decision was made in March 2020, more than two months after the first reports of a new coronavirus began to emerge in China, and at a time when many in the scientific community were seriously concerned about the impact on public health of drastic action. was not taken.
“Coronavirus is the greatest threat this nation has faced in decades,” Mr Johnson said at the start of his short video announcing the lockdown.
In a message about the 'invisible killer', Mr Johnson said there were fears the health service would be overwhelmed.
“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction: you must stay at home,” he said.
But this first Covid-19 lockdown and the measures that followed, designed to help save lives and save the health system, sparked controversy. In Cumbria, opinions were – and four years on, remain – equally divided on the lockdown.
“Collapsed the economy and contributed to the largest transfer of wealth in history without having an appreciable effect on the spread of a manufactured respiratory virus,” said News and Star reader Ian Haslam.
Paul Harrison said: “It only lined the pockets of the rich and made the poor poorer… while at the same time the government used it as a diversion to pass questionable laws without no one looks. »
Lockdowns have had a serious impact on young people in particular, with the education of millions disrupted and the mental health of millions more suffering seriously.
Rachel Sharp said: “It was very difficult as a mother of four, to see the effect on my children, especially as mine were among those who were excluded from class for over six months and who had been socially isolated for a long time.
“Information published in [official Covid] The investigation into the serious negative impacts on children of all ages is not surprising but nonetheless horrifying.
“Lockdowns must never happen again.”
Anne Dunn said: “My granddaughter Madeline was born on the first day of lockdown at West Cumberland Hospital. She hadn't seen most of her family in months and had really only seen people wearing masks.
Some people remember the positives.
“By and large, we were all in this together,” recalls Jillian Thompson. “We learned to be more compassionate, more loving, more understanding, more empathetic, more tolerant. We had time for our neighbors.
“It was an extraordinary time.”
Steve Armstrong said: “I spent it at home and did very well. I was already thinking about cutting back anyway and this just accelerated my decision by a few months. ”
The economic effects are still being felt, both in the pockets of citizens but also in the country's finances. As of December 2019, the UK's national debt stood at around 1.892 trillion, according to the ONS, equivalent to 85.4% of gross domestic product (GDP).
In January this year, excluding public sector bank debt, it stood at 2.647 billion, or 96.5 per cent of the UK's GDP.
But the health effects of the pandemic are also still being felt. The debilitating illness known as “long Covid” is affecting people across the country.
The government's ongoing Covid-19 inquiry aims to learn lessons from the pandemic. Four years after the first lockdown, it is hoped that the responses of countries around the world to a new, rapidly spreading virus may prove useful in guiding responses when it returns.
