3 The Indonesia-Singapore agreement affirms the strong commitment of the two countries





Singapore: Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore, held a dialogue with President Joko Widodo regarding the implementation of three agreements under the Expanded Framework on March 21, 2024. One of them concerns “The Agreement adjustment of air space services”.

“It was a pleasure to speak by phone with President Jokowi today to welcome the entry into force of the agreements under the Expanded Framework,” said Prime Minister Lee in a statement on his Instagram account, Friday, March 22 2024.

The broader framework includes the “Air Space Services Realignment Agreement (FIR), the “Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA)” and the “Extradition Treaty”.

A written statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this is a historic milestone for Singapore-Indonesia relations, which confirms the strength and maturity of relations between the two countries.

These agreements demonstrate a shared commitment by both parties to work together as neighbors to achieve results in the best interests of both countries.

“The three agreements on airspace, extradition and military training were signed two years ago, during the 2022 Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in Bintan,” PM Lee said.

“This reflects our shared commitment as close neighbors to seek mutually beneficial outcomes for both countries,” he continued.

Lee reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to working closely with Indonesia to overcome common challenges and expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to create new breakthroughs.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in Singapore-Indonesia relations. We look forward to our next steps to explore new and promising areas of cooperation in the years to come,” he concluded.

Previously, President Joko Widodo said the FIR agreement was a step forward in the international recognition of Indonesian airspace. It also increases the guarantee of aviation safety and security.

