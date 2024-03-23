President Jokowi to inaugurate a number of infrastructures in Central Sulawesi





HAMMER, News from Selebes – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is expected to pay a working visit to the Central Sulawesi Province (Sulteng) to inaugurate a number of development infrastructures completed in this region. According to General Administration Assistant of the Central Sulawesi Provincial Government, Mr. Sadly Lesnusa, the coordination meeting for preparations for President Jokowi's working visit was held virtually at the Central Sulawesi Governor's Office, in the city ​​of Palu, last Friday, and was presided over by presidential protocol. Office, Muh. Saiful. “President Jokowi is expected to arrive in Central Sulawesi Province, Banggai Regency on March 26, 2024,” said Sadly. The President and his entourage will continue their journey to the Banggai Islands Regency aboard the Super Puma Heli. The purpose of the President's visit to Banggai Islands Regency is to inaugurate the Inpres Regional Roads (IJD) road project and inspect the Salakan market, before returning to Banggai Regency and leaving for the city of Malaria. In Palu City, President Jokowi is expected to inaugurate 5 airports, namely Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport in Palu, Prins Mandapar Banggai Laut Airport, Taman Bung Karno Airport in Siau, Bolaang Mongondow Airport and Panua Pohuwato Airport in Gorontalo. “On the second day of his visit to Central Sulawesi, Wednesday (27/3), President Jokowi and Governor Rusdy Mastura will visit Pantoloan Port to inaugurate the Palu Bay KSOP Development Project which includes three ports, at namely Pantoloan Port and Wani Port. and the port of Gonenggati”, explained Unfortunately. . Then, the President will visit the Gumbasa irrigation site to inaugurate the Gumbasa rehabilitation and reconstruction project. After that, President Jokowi's visit will continue to Toli-Toli Regency to visit the Mokopido Regional General Hospital (RSUD) and Bulog Warehouse and hand over aid from the Regional Government Food Reserves (CPPD). President Jokowi will then return to Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport in Palu and depart for Jakarta. It is hoped that the President's visit will provide a positive impetus to infrastructure development in Central Sulawesi and bring great benefits to the local community.***

