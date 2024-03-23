Is it AI? : say Internet users as Kate Middleton reveals a cancer diagnosis; Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau send their wishes

Kate Middleton, the British royal long out of the public eye, recently put an end to all the speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding her absence. The Princess of Wales released a video message on March 22 in which she revealed about her ongoing battle with cancer. The official statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales came just an hour after Kate posted a video message on her and Prince William's official social media accounts.

Social media reacted forcefully to Kate Middleton's revelations about her ongoing battle with cancer. Prominent personalities also took to social media to wish the royal a speedy recovery, following her cancer diagnosis. While some sent their wishes, others were skeptical about the originality of the video posted.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on social media platform family, good wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a speedy recovery, said in a message on X: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children and the entire Royal Family following the news of his cancer so courageously shared. »

He added: “On behalf of Canadians, I send her my support as she undergoes treatment. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

A social media user suggested ways to combat the disease and noted: Kate, you should start taking a good continuous dose of Anamu and Noni, the best medicinal plant to kill cancer, but eliminate sugar immediately.

Another user commented: OMG, I'm so sorry to hear that. Cancer is terrible. But you are stronger, fight as hard as you can. Your children need you. Fight on my sister.

One user was skeptical of the video message and remarked: I don't see any movement behind her…the leaves, the daffodils…nothing. Is she sitting in front of a green screen or is she totally AI? Another user said: “It's AI. It takes three seconds to figure it out. Record the video and submit it to a detection program. Fake and ghey. One user pointed out: “Look at the bench, then look behind fake Kate. »

These comments come amid the recent controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo. The Princess of Wales shared a manipulated family photo of herself with her children, which was later removed by news agencies. The Princess of Wales, in her apology, said: “Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. »

Following the revelation of the manipulated photo, the Frances AFP news agency said Kensington Palace could not be considered a reliable source of information. Additionally, media outlets like CNN have suggested reviewing all previous photos of Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a brief statement that they hoped Catherine and her family could heal “privately and peacefully.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

Published: Mar 23, 2024, 07:51 AM IST

