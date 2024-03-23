Connect with us

Politics

Is it AI? : say Internet users as Kate Middleton reveals a cancer diagnosis; Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau send their wishes

Is it AI? : say Internet users as Kate Middleton reveals a cancer diagnosis; Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau send their wishes

 


Kate Middleton, the British royal long out of the public eye, recently put an end to all the speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding her absence. The Princess of Wales released a video message on March 22 in which she revealed about her ongoing battle with cancer. The official statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales came just an hour after Kate posted a video message on her and Prince William's official social media accounts.

Social media reacted forcefully to Kate Middleton's revelations about her ongoing battle with cancer. Prominent personalities also took to social media to wish the royal a speedy recovery, following her cancer diagnosis. While some sent their wishes, others were skeptical about the originality of the video posted.

Also read: Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on social media platform family, good wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a speedy recovery, said in a message on X: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children and the entire Royal Family following the news of his cancer so courageously shared. »

He added: “On behalf of Canadians, I send her my support as she undergoes treatment. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Also read: Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer

A social media user suggested ways to combat the disease and noted: Kate, you should start taking a good continuous dose of Anamu and Noni, the best medicinal plant to kill cancer, but eliminate sugar immediately.

Also read: Kate Middleton's cancer news: Harry and Meghan Markle wish health and healing

Another user commented: OMG, I'm so sorry to hear that. Cancer is terrible. But you are stronger, fight as hard as you can. Your children need you. Fight on my sister.

One user was skeptical of the video message and remarked: I don't see any movement behind her…the leaves, the daffodils…nothing. Is she sitting in front of a green screen or is she totally AI? Another user said: “It's AI. It takes three seconds to figure it out. Record the video and submit it to a detection program. Fake and ghey. One user pointed out: “Look at the bench, then look behind fake Kate. »

Also read: Where is Kate Middleton? The man who saw it with his “own eyes” opens up

These comments come amid the recent controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo. The Princess of Wales shared a manipulated family photo of herself with her children, which was later removed by news agencies. The Princess of Wales, in her apology, said: “Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. »

Following the revelation of the manipulated photo, the Frances AFP news agency said Kensington Palace could not be considered a reliable source of information. Additionally, media outlets like CNN have suggested reviewing all previous photos of Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a brief statement that they hoped Catherine and her family could heal “privately and peacefully.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: Mar 23, 2024, 07:51 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/is-this-ai-netizens-say-as-kate-middleton-reveals-cancer-diagnosis-boris-johnson-justin-trudeau-send-wishes-11711156968487.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: