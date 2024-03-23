Donald Trump lashes out at 'bloodbath hoax'





Donald Trump said President Joe Biden and the media deliberately took “my contextual comments” as part of a “bloodbath hoax” in a new video posted online.

On Truth Social on Friday, March 22, the former president presented a four-minute clip in which he accused his political opponents in the “Biden campaign” and the “fake media” of a “bloodbath hoax” for the comments that he held at a campaign rally last weekend.

Speaking in Dayton, Ohio, Trump said: “If I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath. It will be a bloodbath for the country.” The comments came ahead of the Biden administration's finalization this week of new vehicle emissions standards designed to boost sales of new electric and hybrid vehicles.

In the Truth Social video, Trump responded: “I said if we don't win, there will be a bloodbath for the American auto industry, which is going very bad right now, and it “It's 100% true, it will happen, it's a fact.” He said “crooked Joe Biden” was trying to “destroy the American auto industry” with his “extreme” mandate on electric vehicles.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center March 19, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Turmp said the mandate means Biden is “doing what the Chinese Communist Party wants” and that the new rules on electric vehicles “will allow China to steal hundreds of thousands of American jobs.” Newsweek found nothing to support the claims about the president. Trump added that if elected in next November's presidential election, he would “impose 100 percent tariffs on every car made by China in Mexico.”

“It will indeed be a bloodbath, but it will be on the opposite side,” Trump continued. “We are not going to allow our auto workers to suffer the word 'bloodbath'.”

In defense of Trump's comment about the Ohio rally, Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's communications director, previously told Newsweek that “economically, it will be a bloodbath because the policies of the crooked Joe Biden has decimated working families.

Following Trump's comments in Ohio, he was directly criticized by Biden in a post on X, formerly Twitter, which said: “It's clear this guy wants another January 6th.” But the American people will hand him another resounding electoral defeat in November. “

Trump made similar remarks in an interview with Nigel Farage earlier this week. The right-wing British politician and media personality told Trump, according to British broadcaster GB News: “You were clearly talking about an economic bloodbath when it comes to the auto industry and what China was doing by establishing itself in Mexico.

“And yet this is what is being pushed, picked up by left-wing media around the world. It's quite interesting,” Farage added.

Trump responded: “It's going to be a bloodbath in the auto industry, because we're going to lose our entire industry, because this guy is going to go into all the electric cars, and they're made in China. where the minerals are, that's where everything is. They will all be made in China. And they want to have fully electric cars, one of the stupidest… They don't go far and they cost too much. “

