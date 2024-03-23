The President of the Press Council explains the rights of publishers





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Press Council President Ninik Rahayu explains the Presidential Regulation on Publishers' Rights for the Sustainability of the Media Sector. Last month, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation No. 32/2024 regarding the responsibilities of digital companies to support quality journalism. It took the government three years to finalize the regulations since they came into force in 2021. The decree, known as the Publishers' Rights Regulation, governs the obligation of digital platform companies to refrain from disseminating information negative and to collaborate and share the results of their collaboration with media companies. Press Council President Ninik Rahayu said deliberations on the bill were marked by intense lobbying and negotiations. Media companies have, for example, questioned the verification requirement imposed by the Press Council to conclude binding contracts with digital platforms. At the same time, digital platforms such as Google and social media platforms like Facebook, among others, have opposed the requirement to sort and remove negative information from their search engines. “The main thing is for everyone to reduce tensions,” she said. The publication of the regulations on publishers' rights did not take place without controversy. Concerns have been raised about possible restrictions on news content. Ninik assured that the regulations would not lead to censorship practices. “The platforms are not decisive. Everything must be referred to the Press Council,” she added. Ninik met with Tempo for a special interview at Tempo's headquarters in West Jakarta on Wednesday, March 6, right after he gave a speech at the event commemorating Tempo's 53rd anniversary. The former member of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia explained for more than an hour the process of formulating the regulation of publishers' rights and the challenges facing the press in the digital age. Excerpts: How did the process of developing these presidential regulations on publishers' rights begin? It started when our press colleagues voiced their grievances to President Joko Widodo on National Press Day in early 2021. They spoke to him about the media ecosystem in the digital age that made it increasingly difficult for the public to differentiate between conventional information and journalistic work. There were also complaints about revenue sharing, as media companies did not feel they were receiving the shares they were due compared to what digital companies were receiving.

