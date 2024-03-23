Trkiye 'strongly' condemns terrorist attack in Moscow concert hall: Erdogan





Attack during a concert At least 115 people were killed in a shooting at a concert hall near Moscow, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in Krasnogorsk, the administrative center of the Moscow region, where the Picnic music group was performing at Crocus City Hall. The group was not injured in the attack, law enforcement said. An explosion on site then caused a major fire. The country's Emergency Situations Ministry said about a third of the building was in flames, with several helicopters working to put out the fire. The ministry added that more than 100 people have been evacuated from the building and more people are waiting for help on the roof. Putin ordered Sunday to be a day of national mourning. The attack was the deadliest in Russia in years and left the concert hall in ruins. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned “in the strongest possible terms” a deadly attack targeting a concert hall northeast of central Moscow in Russia. Russia had criticized the organization's earlier statement, saying the UN should be “dismayed” and not “saddened” by the attack. Foreign ministries and leaders of several countries in Europe, Latin America, Eurasia and the Middle East, among others, expressed their condolences to the families of those killed or injured in the attack. The French ministry, for its part, described these images as horrible and declared, also on . EU spokesman Peter Stano told X that the bloc was “shocked and dismayed by reports of a terrorist attack” in Moscow. “The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all Russian citizens concerned,” he added. Spain also condemned “all forms of violence”, saying: “We are dismayed by the news coming from Russia.”

