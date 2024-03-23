The last time a Trump company went public, it didn't work out well for investors





Donald Trump's social media company could go public as early as next week, paving the way for a potentially huge windfall for a former president who raked in tens of millions of dollars the last time one of his companies listed in sotck exchange.

That experiment decades ago, however, did not end well for the company or its investors. While a 2016 Washington Post study found that Trump earned more than $44 million, Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts lost more than $1 billion and found itself in bankruptcy.

This time around, there's at least one similarity between the two projects separated by decades. The newly merged company scheduled to go public, Trump Media, will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange with the letters DJT, Trump's initials. Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts used the same ticker symbol when it went public with much fanfare in 1995.

It's becoming public and we're really, really happy about it, Trump told reporters almost 30 years ago. It's going to be a great day.

The Atlantic City, New Jersey, company lost money every year, but its stock price did well for a while. In its IPO, the company raised $140 million, selling 10 million shares at $14 each.

In 1996, the stock reached a high of $35 per share before falling later that year, in part because the company purchased another casino for $100 million more than its estimated $400 million value. dollars, the New York Times reported in 2016.

Meanwhile, the company continued to bleed cash. The year the stock hit its peak, it lost $66 million. In 1999, it lost $134 million. And in 2004, when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, it lost $191 million, according to a CNBC study.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who served as president and then CEO of the company, continued to earn millions of dollars a year in salary and bonuses despite heavy losses.

The company helped finance aspects of his lavish lifestyle, including spending more than $6 million to entertain guests on his plane and at his golf courses, according to the Washington Post. He also used company money to buy Trump-branded products, including $1.2 million worth of Trump Ice bottled water, according to the report.

Trump's new business is centered around his social media platform, Truth Social. Shareholders of a company called Digital World Acquisition Corp. voted Friday to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, the private company that owns Truth Social.

As part of the merger, Trump would own nearly 80 million shares, worth about $3 billion. DWAC shares closed Friday down nearly 14% from their opening price.

The impending IPO comes as the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee is experiencing a very public cash flow crisis. Earlier this month, he posted a $91 million bond to suspend the defamation sentence handed down against him by writer E. Jean Carroll while he appeals.

Trump also tried to secure bail for a similar break against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who awarded $464 million for civil fraud against him, his companies and his co-defendants. His lawyers told the appeals court that he did not have enough cash to secure such bail.

If he doesn't post bond by Monday and an appeals court doesn't intervene, James will be allowed to begin seizing his assets. Meanwhile, in a Truth Social article published Friday, Trump said: Thanks to my hard work, talent and luck, I currently have nearly five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which is I intended to use in my presidential campaign, indicating that he has the means to obtain bail.

It is unclear when Trump will be able to profit from the next listing of his social media company. Under the terms of the deal, Trump is prohibited from selling shares in the combined company for at least six months. But the board, which will likely include his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., could vote to allow the former president to sell shares sooner than that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/last-time-trump-company-went-public-didnt-go-well-investors-rcna144657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos