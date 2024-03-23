Imran Khan congratulates nation on Pakistan Day, reiterates that it will not accept slavery in any form





PTI vows to continue Quaid's vision to make Pakistan a truly sovereign Islamic welfare state

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: As the nation celebrates Pakistan Day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder President Imran Khan congratulated the entire nation and vowed that his party is committed to taking forward the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali. Jinnah for a just society and to make Pakistan a truly sovereign Islamic welfare state, as the nation would not accept slavery.

In a special message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the founding president of PTI, unjustly incarcerated in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, we today commemorate the resolution for the founding of a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent, our beloved homeland, Pakistan.

Imran Khan said March 23 was a day of commitment to realize and establish an Islamic welfare state.

The PTI life president said that on this auspicious day, the Muslims of bonded India, taking inspiration from the philosophy of Allama Iqbal on Khudi and independence, pledged to achieve an independent state under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam.

Imran Khan recalled that the goals of the founders of Pakistan were to achieve a sovereign and independent Islamic state with the rule of law, justice and democratic values ​​and traditions for the Muslims of India.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, we reiterate our commitments to transform Pakistan into a democratic welfare state in light of the visions and decrees of Pakistan's founders, he promised.

However, the PTI founding president reiterated that he would not accept slavery in any form or manifestation and would not settle for anything less than the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law and the Haqeeqi Azadi of the nation.

