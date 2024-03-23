Apple and Microsoft want to invest in Indonesia (deputy minister)





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Tech giants Microsoft and Apple have expressed interest in investing in Indonesia, according to Deputy Minister of Communications and IT Nezar Patria. “There are two CEOs (of tech giants) who will visit Indonesia, (they are) the CEOs of Apple and Microsoft. They informed us by letter and expressed their intention to also invest in Indonesia” , Patria said during a public debate here on Friday. (March 22). Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Apple's Tim Cook, CEOs of the two tech giants, are seeking to meet President Joko Widodo during their visit to Indonesia, he noted. “They also expressed their intention by letter to meet with national leaders,” Patria said. The authority seeks to focus collaboration on the development of human resources and manufacturing sectors, he noted. The investments of the two Indonesian tech giants will also open up greater opportunities for the country and the people, Patria added. “If they want to invest here, we will welcome them with open arms, because we will strengthen our national capabilities,” he said. Related news: Microsoft wants to invest in a data center in Indonesia: Jokowi The deputy minister expressed hope that collaboration with the two tech giants would strengthen Indonesia's efforts to develop its digital talent capacity and skills. Thursday (March 21), Minister of Communication and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi said his team was preparing to meet with representatives of tech giants Microsoft and Apple to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation. “Microsoft's (representative) will visit us in mid-April, while Apple CEO Tim Cook will visit on April 20. He intends to create the Apple Academy, which we will observe and study during his visit,” Setiadi remarked. The minister said his team plans to discuss with Microsoft the development of digital talent and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Indonesia. At the same time, the ministry seeks to focus discussions with Apple on the development of professional digital talents. Related news: Apple Inc. commits to expanding R&D in Indonesia Translator: Fathur Rochman, Nabil Ihsan

Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

