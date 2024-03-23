A look back at Boris Johnson's visit to Hinkley Point C





On 7 April 2022, Mr Johnson, accompanied by Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled the UK's energy security strategy at the nuclear construction site. He also visited the site to see construction progress, gave interviews and met workers, including trainee reactor operators and apprentices. Mr Kwarteng (who later spent 38 days as Chancellor under Liz Truss) also spoke to the press from the new simulation building on site. Their strategy included a transition to local electricity generation, aiming to significantly increase nuclear generation and reach 24 GW by 2050. A new government body, Great British Nuclear, created to accelerate new projects, was also announced. And officials said the quickest way to get more nuclear power to Britain would be to replicate Hinkley's model at Sizewell C in Suffolk. The construction project at Sizewell was given the green light in January. The strategy did not stop at nuclear energy; it also included guidelines to promote clean energy and accelerate its deployment. Mr Johnson said: “We are bringing forward bold plans to grow and accelerate affordable, clean and safe British-made energy, to see Britain transition from new nuclear to offshore wind within the decade future.” Stuart Crooks, Managing Director of HPC, said: “It was great to welcome our Prime Minister on site this morning. “He was really impressed with the progress and the people he met. “Today’s announcement on the energy security strategy is excellent news for nuclear power. “This will help ensure we preserve the skills and experience we have gained on this project. “It’s fantastic to have been at the center of something so important for the country. “A big thank you to the many people who worked so hard to make this visit such a success.” Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer visited the construction site just over a year later. He congratulated the workers after a lengthy question-and-answer session, but accused the government of holding our country back after a series of project delays. Earlier this year it was revealed the estimated final bill for Hinkley Point C would rise by a third after a reassessment of the timetable and costs. Unit 1 at the site is now expected to be commissioned towards the end of the decade, showing a delay compared to plans to start power generation in 2027.

