Donald Trump's Truth Social Pay Won't Come Fast Enough





Donald Trump is poised to reap a windfall from a merger involving his social media company, but it won't come in time to solve his pressing financial needs and a subsequent sale could diminish the company's value, making good measure.

Digital World Acquisition Company shareholders on Friday approved a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Trump's troubled social media platform, Truth Social, essentially a far-right copy of the site formerly known as Twitter name whose main appeal is that of Trump. account. The deal will allow the company to be publicly traded under the symbol DJT, for Trump's initials.

The merger is a great thing for Trump, even if it's hard to justify using any normal business logic.

In a nutshell: Trump started a mediocre social media company as the majority shareholder. Then, an investment group with a history of disclosure problems merged with that company, presumably giving it access to its funds. This has caused the value of Trump's media company to soar and, in turn, the net worth of its main investor, Donald Trump, who owns about 60% of the stake. Early reports suggest the deal could net Trump a theoretical value of around $3 billion more.

Trump could really use that money right now, since he hasn't been able to raise the money to pay the $454 million judgment he owes after losing his civil fraud case in New York.

But unfortunately for him, he can't get it yet. Because of what's called a lock-up clause, a rule that prevents shareholders from selling shares for a period of time after their company goes public, Trump won't be able to withdraw any capital for six months unless 'he doesn't get some sort of exemption.

And even if Trump were to obtain this waiver, the prospect of seeing him sell all his shares could diminish the value of the company he has just created with DWAC, as Vaughn Hillyard explained on MSNBC on Friday. new agreement as leverage to obtain a more favorable loan that he could use to repay his debts).

There are also numerous lawsuits pending against former Truth Social investors and a former DWAC executive that could further upend the merger.

Digital World Acquisition Company is what's called a SPAC, or special acquisition company. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission explains that these companies, sometimes called blank check companies, are “a popular vehicle for various transactions, including the transition of a company from a privately held company to a publicly traded company “.

The SEC says:

Unlike an operating company that goes public through a traditional IPO, a SPAC is a shell company when it goes public. This means that it has no underlying operating business and has no assets other than cash and limited investments, including proceeds from the IPO.

In recent years, SPACs have been touted as tools to help struggling media companies increase their value through their association with wealthy financiers. This is, for example, what happened when BuzzFeed went public via a SPAC in late 2021, a move that was intended to improve the company's financial situation but actually led to lawsuits and general chaos for the media. In fact, SPACs have become less popular lately, amid higher interest rates and increased SEC scrutiny.

Trump, however, does not seem worried about the obstacles that this new merger could encounter in the future. He desperately needs money and this deal offers him a lifeline. His problem is that he can't use it as quickly as he needs to. It's as if someone saw him drowning and threw him an uninflated life raft. In theory, it could be useful, but not now, when he needs it most.

