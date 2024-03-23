BNPB will add pumps to drain remnants of Demak floods









SO – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requested the suction of remaining flood waters in Demak. The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) will add suction pumps. Head of BNPB, Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, explained that the flood suction would be assisted by various parties. Namely from the Ministry of PUPR, BNPB and BPBD of the surrounding districts/cities. “Well, it's the water that is still stagnating in housing, on the main roads, this infrastructure is sucked up. We are going to suck it up with pumps. The pumps come from the PUPR, the BPBD and the BNPB, we we even borrowed pumps from the BPBD -BPBD districts/cities around us “To make the suction even faster,” he told Demak, Friday (22/3/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT It will also add a large pump and balcony to suck up floodwaters in Demak. This was done to manage and mitigate flooding in Demak. “This is called a disaster, so we will support the big pump, already supported by one. Then the alkon pump for village cleaning, initially supported by 10, then added 10 more,” Suharyanto said after accompanying the Jokowi’s visit. “This means that this is a valuable experiment, so that in the future something like this will not happen. If it has to happen, then we have the equipment ready,” a- he continued. He explained that apart from this, his party was implementing weather modification technology (WMT) with the aim of not increasing flood flow in Demak. In particular by diverting the rain towards the sea. “Then the third, a week, the seventh day. It doesn't rain in Demak, that's right, this is one of the results of weather modification technology. Indeed, we keep it from the 16th March 2024,” he said. Additionally, he said the Wulan River embankment had been closed. In other words, in the next week it will be perfect and good. “The embankment is closed now. I hope it will be perfected, I hope this week it will be good. This week we will make it good,” he said. Regarding long-term management, he continued, he said he would hold an integrated meeting with the governor. Especially related to how to regulate water control in the Wulan River. “The regent will ask later, I have already informed the president what controlling the Wulan River looks like. What closing and opening the floodgates looks like will be discussed,” he said. “And I may also have coordinated with the governor, we will have an integrated and cross-sectoral meeting. Later, BNPB will be the first initiator to lead the meeting. So that problem points can be found and resolved immediately. The hope is that by 2025, this will not happen again,” he continued. During his visit to Demak today, Jokowi called for pumping of water to speed up the retreat of floodwaters. “It fell two meters. I received reports that almost everything was half a meter, 50 cm. But regardless, it still disrupts the activities of residents, so later we will do the pumping “Jokowi told reporters after visiting the refugee camp. at Ganesha Gajah Vocational School. , Friday (3/22/2024). Watch the video “Wulan River Embankment Breaks Again, Pantura Demak Road Closed!“

