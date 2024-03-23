It’s the Modi Ki guarantee! Bhutan Prime Minister thanks Narendra Modi for his visit | Latest news India





Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Sunday thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for visiting the Himalayan country despite bad weather and his busy schedule ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He further said that fulfilling the promise of the state visit was a phenomenon of 'Modi Ki guarantee'. During the two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation (X/ @tsheringtobgay) Read here: Modi announces 10,000 crore support for Bhutan in next 5 years Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor bad weather could stop him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the phenomenon #ModiKaGuarantee!” Tobgay said in an article on X after Prime Minister Modi completed his visit and left for India. Prime Minister Modi visited Bhutan a day after his visit was postponed due to bad weather at Paro airport. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi also thanked Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tobgay for their hospitality during his state visit. As a special gesture, the King of Bhutan and Tobgay came to greet Prime Minister Modi at the Paro International Airport. Speaking to Terming his state visit to Bhutan very special, Prime Minister Modi said India will always be a reliable friend and partner to Bhutan. “I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished personalities of Bhutan. Our talks will add further vigor to the India-Bhutanese friendship. I am also grateful to having been awarded the Order of Druk Gyalpo. “I am very grateful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner to Bhutan,” he said in another message. Prime Minister Modi received Bhutan's highest civilian honour: Prime Minister Modi was awarded the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour. He became only the first foreign dignitary and the fourth person to receive this award. In accordance with established ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and constitutes the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhutan: During his visit, Prime Minister Modi pledged New Delhi's support for Bhutan's development efforts and pledged to provide 10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan. Along with his Bhutanese counterpart, he reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation and welcomed the expert-level discussions on the 1,200 MW Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project. He also inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan, which is a shining example of a strong partnership between the two countries in the field of health. Read here: PM Modi-Tshering Tobgay holds bilateral talks as India, Bhutan sign six agreements India and Bhutan also signed six agreements to strengthen cooperation in areas ranging from energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture and establishing rail links.

