Rory Stewart weaves a message of heartfelt optimism into a dark political world – Trinity News

Arriving 35 minutes late to a packed GMB to warm applause, former Conservative minister and current popular podcaster Rory Stewart was quick to apologize for his lateness. College Historical Society (the Hist) Auditor Kennedy awarded Stewart the Society's Gold Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Public Discourse on behalf of his contributions on the lost art of agreeably disagreeing , born from his podcast The Rest Is Politics which he runs with Alastair. Campbell.

Stewart lived a full life, having served in the British Army, acted as a diplomat overseeing the provinces of Iraq, and tutored Prince William and Prince Harry. He was also a Conservative minister under Theresa May and a candidate for Prime Minister in 2019. He may also be an MI6 spy, but alas, he denies it.

Stewart wasted no time launching into a dazzling lecture on the state of the world in which he recognized three modern eras, the liberal world order of 1989 to the early 2000s, the age of uncertainty from 2004 to 2014 and the current era of populism in which we live. live today. He traced the optimism of the 1990s, with a growing number of democratic states, improving economies, and a relatively successful U.S. intervention in Bosnia, proving that the world was naturally hopeful.

He then discusses the less successful US interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan in the 2000s, the economic growth that actually turned into a growth in stark inequality as median incomes froze, and of course, the crisis financial year of 2008. The addition of social media during this period with the development and adoption of Facebook and Twitter (now X) also began to shape the period.

“The populism and pessimism of the last ten years were also discussed by Stewart.

He described the hardening of democratic life, which is perhaps best illustrated by Boris Johnson's attempts to prorogue Parliament and, of course, Donald Trump's attempts to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election. a democratic step backwards, he asserts. Countries view the success of China, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as examples of successful non-democratic states to aspire to.

At various points in his speech, Stewart mentioned the conflict in Gaza and stated unequivocally that there should be an immediate ceasefire. He lamented that the Arab and Hebrew communities appear to rely exclusively on distorted information sources that respectively fuel distrust and hatred of the other, with serious concerns about the lack of reconciliation as long as this division remains. festers in addition to the atrocities committed in the country. the Gaza Strip.

Stewart concluded his speech by acknowledging that it would be easy to read all of this as a story of deep pessimism. He brought up political scientist Francis Fukuyama and his famously incorrect 1992 book The End of History and the Last Man, which predicted that everything would be fine from now on. Stewart admitted his own myopia: he could not predict the future better than Fukuyama, and it would be a mistake to assume a completely negative path to the future, just as Fukuyama predicted a positive path.

However, Stewart made a sincere attempt to challenge the pessimistic narrative he had just completed. We remain as an idealistic, thoughtful society. We have work. He notes that the democracies that society cherishes cannot be taken for granted, that people must be willing to devote their time and energy to preserving what is good and preventing the spread of what is not. His ideas about how to get there may not coincide with everyone else's: A former conservative's political ideology may not seem compatible with a proudly progressive student body. He would prefer to see a decentralization of political power, empowering local authorities and involving more citizen assemblies.

At the end of his speech, a question-and-answer session took place; the Right Honorable Stewart lived up to this honorary title by moving the lectern back so that everyone could see properly. In the question-and-answer session, he described his favorite job, running a nonprofit in Afghanistan that restored 140 buildings and built a school, and compared it with the distance and despair of his time as a Minister of International Development. He described his former Labor membership and his deep dissatisfaction with Tony Blair over Iraq and Blair's attitude towards Islam.

Stewart acknowledged the historical flaws of the British Empire in another question, admitting that the fact that everyone wanted to leave is particularly telling and that it was a racist, colonial and often brutal thing – although listeners' reminder of the Hist at the current hearing was able to color his response. He then pointed out that holding grudges based on historical atrocities – ones you didn't experience and that happened to people you didn't know – is fundamentally detrimental to building bridges between communities, especially international ones.

“In response to a question focused on maintaining hope despite everything, he explained that you need to find a problem that you are passionate about and find the best path to solve that particular problem”

Stewart's idealism shines through clearly, despite the dark political scene he left. Despite the cynicism that would be all too easy to fall victim to, Stewart made sure to convey a message of hope. Before finishing, he made it a point not to abandon the world. Taking human rights and peace seriously will be complicated and imperfect, but it is indeed better to do so imperfectly than to refuse to engage at all. True progress in the world requires a detailed understanding of how society works. There must be some pragmatism to accompany idealism and some understanding of reality. There is a need to subtly condemn certain policies that might be embraced by many, especially regarding climate change which prioritizes rhetoric over reality. Yet there remains hope. He highlighted Prime Minister Donald Tusk's victory in Poland, Emmanuel Macron's defeat against Marine Le Pen and Biden's defeat against Trump. Stewart left a note for the audience to think about and sit on. He said Ireland is seen as an example to the world: this is where hope lies.