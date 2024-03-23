Short-term gain, long-term pain? – The diplomat

While predicting China's trajectory has always been fraught with difficulty, there are a few trend lines that provide some guidance.

These trend lines follow from what Neil Thomas of the Asia Society Policy Institutes astutely framed As Xi Jinping describes it, three balances: balancing economic growth with security, balancing the diplomatic struggle against the United States by avoiding economic decoupling from the West, and balancing competition between different sub-factions of foreign policy. elite.

Xi's approach to each of these balances suggests that while he may have made short-term gains in each, this success may simply turn out to have postponed political problems later by suspense.

Xi's ability to manage elite politics, for example, seems at first glance relatively assured because of his ability to manage elite politics. success at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October 2022 in stacking the main decision-making bodies of the party (i.e. the 24-member Politburo and the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee) with loyalists and establishment itself as both the core of the Party and its ideological source.

But this success could ironically pose the problem scene for the sub-faction rivalry among his loyalists, who seek to strengthen their influence with an eye on what happens after Xi leaves the political scene.

A CCP elite primarily focused on positioning within the party would likely be deterred from radically altering policy directions that many outside observers view as producing the desired outcome. stagnation of reform under Xi's leadership as long as he remains politically active. This is perhaps symptomatic of the central paradox of CCP elite politics, as note by Lowell Dittmer several decades ago: if divisions within the elite constitute the Achilles heel of the Chinese political system, these divisions offer one of the rare opportunities for political innovations that fundamentally deviate from a consensus elite which otherwise tends to become rigid.

THE final stages Mao Zedong's hold on the CCP seems relevant here. At the time, a precarious balance between the Gang of Four and the remaining old guard leaders such as Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping produced political stagnation.

Xi's efforts to balance security and economic growth also face conflicting trends.

On the one hand, the quest for security was a defining characteristic of Xi. report at the 20th Party Congress with explicit links established between the CPC's political security, domestic stability and achieving national rejuvenation. On the other hand, the development remains a formal priority. However, it is a priority defined through the prisms of Sino-American competition and the imperative to reorient the Chinese economy to overcome major structural problems. challenges This situation is due to the aging population, high youth unemployment and increasing income inequality.

Indeed, Xi's major economic priorities such as the revitalization of state-owned enterprises, invigorating state-led industrial policy, and promote national innovation and technological development are oriented It aims to reduce dependence on imports and increase self-sufficiency and can be seen as covered integration to protect the Chinese economy from foreign volatility, while still benefiting from sales in foreign markets. Xi himself asserted in May 2023, only by accelerating the construction of such a new development model could China not only ensure its future development, but also take the strategic initiative in international competition.

Xi therefore remains attached to a techno-nationalist solution to the geopolitical and economic challenges of strategic competition with the United States and the major of construction constraints weighing on the national economy.

However, this has considerable consequences. riskbecause resorting to a techno-nationalist solution will not only result in immense pressure on public finances, but will also be directed towards the emerging technology sector, but will also require a decoupling of global sources of technology that could dampen prospects for domestic innovation. Xi's commitment to this course of action, however, is in line with Guoguang Wu's words. describe such as its worship of the magical power of advanced technologies and its faith in the CCP's ability to mobilize resources to replace human creativity in promoting Chinese technological progress.

Finally, China's efforts to compete with the United States while avoiding and/or mitigating the risk of deteriorating relations with other great powers present contradictory dynamics. Beijing's goal here, as Ryan Haas did suggested , is simple: center China and decenter the United States in the international architecture while opportunistically looking for weak points in what they perceive as Washington's containment strategy.

China's recent efforts to this end are now embodied in three interrelated initiatives: the Global Development Initiative (GDI) (announced in September 2021), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) (announced in April 2022), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). (announced in March 2023).

Each of these elements has been presented as an alternative to what Beijing sees as the inequitable economic, security, and normative institutions and principles of the U.S.-led order. The GDI, for example, juxtapose China's balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth model draws inspiration from that promoted by the West and advocates a focus on software development, including knowledge transfer and capacity building. The GSI, in turn, defends what Xi terms indivisible security, in contrast to the United States' quest for its own security (or that of its allies) through the use of security alliances and economic sanctions. Finally, the GCI contrasts The Chinese model for developing a global network of inter-civilizational dialogue based on respect for civilizational differences and a commitment to refrain from imposing its own values ​​and models on others, in contrast to efforts led by the United States to impose universal values ​​to others.

Taken together, the three initiatives seek to exploit the broader international community's reluctance toward the current U.S.-led order. More importantly, as Michael Schuman, Jonathan Fulton and Tuvia Gering point out notethey provide an illustration of the type world order that Beijing would like to see: a world where state sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and a state-centered and state-defined value system are paramount .

This might please some members of the Global South who stay ambivalent at best about Washington often tenuous and hypocritical application of the rules of the rules-based order. The emphasis on civilizations in the GCI is also indicative of China's desire to elevate states with ties to former empires like itself and some of its current partners like Russia and Iran as well as the countries of the South that China is courting while depriving the world of their voice. The United States as a relatively new and heterogeneous player in terms of civilization.

Further development of these initiatives could help Beijing target weak points in U.S.-led efforts to coerce it into benefit The Global South perceives the U.S.-led order as exclusionary and hypocritical. But they are unlikely to help rebuild relations with players such as the EU, Japan and Australia, which remain closely aligned with Washington.

The risk here is that the Pekingese initiative diplomacy This will simply expand the Sino-US strategic competition beyond bilateral relations to involve the entire international community. It remains to be seen whether this will be to Beijing's advantage.

In his quest for three balances, Xi therefore undoubtedly embarked on a series of actions that favored short-term gains while integrating long-term risks.