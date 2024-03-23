Losing candidate in Indonesian presidential election demands re-vote, alleging fraud

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) The camp of Indonesia's losing presidential candidates filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court on Saturday, alleging widespread fraud in the election and demanded a new vote.

Ganjar Pranowo's legal team, which was backed by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, said it wanted the president-elect, Prabowo Subiantoand its vice-president, Gibran Rakabuming Rakadisqualified.

We are asking the Constitutional Court to order the General Election Commission to administer a new vote, said Todung Mulya Lubis, a lawyer representing Pranowo and his running mate Mohammad Mahfud. He said nepotism and abuse of power were at the heart of the complaint.

He said the candidacy of Raka, the son of President Joko Widodos, should not have been allowed and alleged that some regional leaders and village chiefs were intimidated into voting for him. He also claimed that public funds were being used to buy votes.

We are at a very pivotal moment in our life as a nation and a state, Lubis said. Democracy is important, the rule of law is important, the constitution is important, and we don't want it to be trampled on, we don't want it to be violated.

Pranowo and Mahfud obtained 16.5% of the votes, the lowest among three candidates in the February 14 polls, according to final results. Subianto, the current defense minister accused of human rights violations under a past dictatorship, won with 58.6 percent.

The runner-up, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who received 24.9 percent, also denounced widespread irregularities and fraud in the elections. His camp filed a legal challenge THURSDAY.

The two losing candidates had attacked Raka's participation in the elections. The Constitutional Court had made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 years for candidates. Raka is 37 years old.

Anwar Usman, who was the court's chief judge when the exception was made, is Widodos' brother-in-law. An ethics committee later forced Usman to resign for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to the candidacy requirements, but allowed him to remain on court as long as he does not participate in election-related matters.

Lubis said his team would bring in about 30 witnesses despite difficulties in getting them to appear in court because, he said, some of them had been intimidated by authorities. He acknowledged that it would be difficult to successfully challenge an election result with such a wide margin of victory.

It's not a matter of winning or losing, he said. We're willing to lose if it's fair, we don't want to lose if it's unfair.

Constitutional Court spokesperson Fajar Laksono Suroso said the two complaints would be heard by April 22 and a verdict would be delivered on May 7. The decision cannot be appealed. The decision will be made by eight judges instead of the nine-member court, as Usman must recuse himself.

Indonesia's ruling party scored a historic victory in February's parliamentary elections, winning the highest number of votes for the third time in a row.

The party, chaired by Megawati Soekarnoputri, won 16.7% of the vote and is expected to have 110 seats in the 580-member national parliament. The Golkar Party, led by current Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, came second with 102 seats, followed by the Subiantos Gerindra Party with 86 seats. The rest went to five other parties.

Widodo has been criticized for supporting Subianto. The outgoing president distanced himself from his own party, PDIP, and took a series of steps seen as strengthening Subiantos' campaign. Indonesian presidents are expected to remain neutral in elections to replace them.

Significant government welfare was disbursed in the middle of the campaign, far more than the amounts spent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Widodo distributed funds in person in a number of provinces, in a move that has drawn particularly close scrutiny.