Trump could see a $3 billion corporate merger and still lose properties





Top line

Former President Donald Trump is expected to score a $3 billion windfall Friday from the merger of his social media company Truth Socials, providing the former president with a huge financial boost as time nears to post bail for $464 million in his civil fraud case in New York. although experts say the windfall may not solve Trump's problems as he risks having his properties seized.

Former President Trump's Seven Springs estate in Mount Kisco, New York.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts

Truth Social, Trump's response to Twitter after he was kicked off the platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, will be made public after shareholders of acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. have approved a merger with the platform's parent company, Trump Media, giving Trump a 58.1% majority stake in the combined company, which would net Trump more than $3 billion.

The windfall comes at a difficult time for the former president, who has three days to post $464 million bail with his co-defendants in New York, where Trump, his adult sons and executives of the Trump Organization have been found responsible of having fraudulently inflated. the value of their assets.

Market experts and legal experts, however, doubt that Trump will be able to capitalize on his social media profits in time to meet Monday's deadline: Matthew Kennedy, markets strategist at Renaissance Capital, told CNN that Trump would not be able to liquidate his stake immediately, while Cornell Law school professor Charles Whitehead told the outlet that Trump may face obstacles in selling his shares because Trump Media, he argued, is overvalued.

Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida, argued that DWACat shares, which were just above $42 on Friday, were also turbulent, calling them meme stocks driven by investors before the merger, NPR reported.

If Trump does not post bail or get a stay of payment while he appeals the decision, he could face seizure of his multimillion-dollar assets.

Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James' office filed judgments in Westchester County, multiple media outlets reported, indicating the office's intention to follow through on the seizure of Trump's properties , a possibility that James had threatened if Trump did not meet his Monday deadline.

In order to seize any of Trump's properties in Westchester County, the district attorney's office would have to impose a lien or seize Trump's assets, including his Seven Springs estate and the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, north from New York.

Contra

Just this week, Trump claimed on Truth Social that it would not be possible for bail bond companies to make such a high amount, calling bail VERY EXPENSIVE. Trump's legal team also asked a New York appeals court to halt his payment while he appeals the decision, calling full payment virtually impossible, although prosecutors have argued that paying The bond should not be suspended, saying Trump can use multiple companies for multiple bonds to achieve the goal. total amount. However, the longer Trump waits to pay this amount, the more it grows, with more than $111,000 in interest added each day.

Forbes Rating

We estimate Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion, making him the 1,288th richest person in the world. More than 80% of Trump's worth is tied to assets, with a fortune in New York City and Westchester County real estate, as well as his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the crown jewel of the crown of Trump's assets, which Forbes puts at $325. million. Trump also owns approximately $690 million in real estate in New York and $190 million in real estate outside the city. Its golf clubs and resorts, including 10 American golf clubs and three European golf courses, are worth an estimated $870 million.

Large number

$413 million. According to Forbes, that's how much money Trump has. Trump said last April that he had a $400 million surplus in cash and claimed last week that his cash on hand was nearly $500 million, enough to pay his $454.2 million bail. of dollars in New York, although his lawyers suggested the money would not be enough for civil fraud. judgement.

Key context

Trump and his co-defendants, including his Trump Organization business partners and his adult sons, were ordered to pay $364 million plus interest last month in the civil fraud case, after a judge ruled that the defendants had fraudulently inflated the value of their assets following a civil fraud case. years-long case against Trump and his executives for allegedly seeking favorable trade deals. Trump, who had not alleged any wrongdoing in the case, appealed the decision days later. New York Court of Appeals Judge Anil Singh last month allowed Trump and his co-defendants to partially stay the verdict, keeping the bail in effect but curbing a provision of the verdict imposing a three-year ban on business operations or loans in New York. applications.

Further reading MORE FROM FORBEST Trump's Truth Social to be made public after DWAC approves merger By Cailey Gleeson MORE FROM FORBEST Trump claims he has nearly $500 million in cash — as his lawyers insist he Can't Pay New York Fraud Judgment By Sara Dorn MORE FROM FORBES Donald Trump Discussed Selling Truth Social To Elon Musk, Report Says By Zachary Folk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2024/03/22/why-trumps-3-billion-truth-social-windfall-might-not-keep-him-from-losing-golf-club-or-other-properties/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos