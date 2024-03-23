Bhutan's highest honor for PM Modi: transforming an ancient civilization into a vibrant technology hub | News from India





DESCRIBING Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as extraordinary and exemplary, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Friday said that with Modi at the helm, India's future is bright and a prosperous India means a bright future for Bhutan.

Conferring the Order of Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian decoration, on Prime Minister Modi, the first foreign leader to be felicitated with the award in Tenndrelthang, Thimphu, the king said: “Nations need a great leader to progress and prosper, but such leaders are rare. A great leader must be compassionate, care deeply about the country and be ready to give his all in the service of the nation and the people. Additionally, a great leader must be visionary and immensely capable and competent. A great leader must be powerful, not for the sake of power, but to bring about real change with the wholehearted support of the people.

In my opinion, Prime Minister Modi embodies all these qualities. He bears the responsibility of leading 1.4 billion people, or 18% of the world's population. And his leadership has been extraordinary and exemplary. With him at the helm, India's future looks bright. And as I said before, a prosperous India means a bright future for Bhutan, the king said. Modi, who arrived at the Paro airport where he was given an exceptional welcome by people who greeted him throughout the journey from Paro to Thimphu, met the King of Bhutan, his father, the fourth king Jigme Singye Wangchuck and the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay. Modi and Tobgay, who received him at the airport, held a bilateral meeting and also witnessed the exchange of several pacts on energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture and connecting young people, among others. The two leaders held discussions on various aspects of the multi-faceted bilateral relations and forged an agreement to further strengthen cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, youth exchanges, environment and forestry , as well as tourism. India and Bhutan enjoy long-standing and exceptional ties characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Modi, who met the king in Thimphu, thanked him for his welcome and expressed deep satisfaction over the close and unique friendship between India and Bhutan, the MEA said in its statement. Prime Minister [Modi] expressed appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in establishing close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the full range of bilateral cooperation, the MEA said. Reiterating that Bharat for Bhutan and Bhutan for Bharat were a constant reality, the two leaders discussed ways to promote the transformative partnership. They explored initiatives to expand bilateral collaboration in the areas of energy, development cooperation, youth, education, entrepreneurship and skills development. The two leaders also discussed progress in connectivity and investment proposals, particularly in the context of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, the statement said. India and Bhutan enjoy unique bonds of friendship and cooperation, characterized by mutual trust and understanding, the statement said. This is all the more important as China is discussing the border dispute between the two countries with Bhutan. While meeting the king's father, Fourth King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Modi thanked him for his leadership, vision and contributions towards strengthening India-Bhutan relations. The two leaders held discussions on wide-ranging issues relating to India-Bhutan ties of friendship and cooperation as well as regional issues…Indo-Bhutan partnership is characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, which are strengthened. through dynamic interpersonal relationships, the MEA said. Receiving the award, Modi said the affinity between the people of India and Bhutan made their bilateral relationship unique, while emphasizing that Bharat resides in the hearts of the people of this Himalayan nation. He said successful efforts of one country are lauded by the other. The King of Bhutan said: “We all know that Prime Minister Modi has serious responsibilities with global implications. So we're honored and happy that he's here today as a guest. The fact that he chose to be in Bhutan at this time is a gesture that speaks volumes about his support and friendship for Bhutan. For Bhutan, our neighborhood is of vital importance and Bhutan-India relations, in particular, constitute a unique and time-tested partnership. It brings us great joy to see India succeeding in all fields, to see its global stature growing and its people achieving greater prosperity. Bhutan will also benefit from India's success; we are reassured about the future of our neighborhood, he declared. This award given to Prime Minister Modi is a symbol of our gratitude to India, for always being our true friend and ally, for our close unity and friendship, the king said. India played an important role in Bhutan's success in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. Your personal efforts to send timely vaccines to Bhutan made all the difference. For all of us, this visit is an opportunity to thank you personally for your extraordinary generosity of spirit, he declared. The award citation states that Prime Minister Modi is an outstanding embodiment of national, regional and global leadership. Under him, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world and will be the third largest economy by 2030. Prime Minister Modi has become a figure of destiny, transforming India's ancient civilization into a vibrant center of technology and innovation. Its commitment to protecting the environment and investing in renewable energy makes India's progress truly comprehensive. Prime Minister Modi's leadership has put India on a path of transformation, and India's moral authority and global influence have grown. Prime Minister Modis' Neighborhood First policy has strengthened South Asia and paved the way for collective progress, the statement said. The King of Bhutan had announced the award during the 114th National Day of Bhutan celebrations held at Tashichhodzong, Thimphu in December 2021. The two sides exchanged several MoUs and signed agreements in the areas of energy, trade, digital connectivity, space and agriculture, and finalized the MoU on establishment of rail links between the two countries. Modi will also inaugurate a hospital on Saturday, before returning to Delhi. Pacts signed Establishment of two proposed rail links: Kokrajhar-Gelephu link and Banarhat-Samtse link

Supply of petroleum, oil, lubricants and related products

Recognition of official control exercised by the Bhutan Food And Drug Authority by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to facilitate trade

Cooperation in energy efficiency and energy conservation measures to help Bhutan improve energy efficiency in the domestic sector

Cooperation in the field of sport and youth to help strengthen ties between peoples

Cooperation in sharing reference standards, pharmacopoeia, vigilance and drug testing

Joint Action Plan on Space Cooperation for a Concrete Roadmap

Renewal of MoU on Peering Agreement between National Knowledge Network of India and Druk Research And Education Network of Bhutan to improve digital connectivity

